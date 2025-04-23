Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce are sharing their thoughts on baby No. 5.

Kylie was a guest on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, which aired on April 22 featuring the mom of four. She was asked where she and Jason stand on expanding their family even more.

“I’ve always said I wanted four kids [and] room for, like, one pleasant surprise,” Kylie explained. “If we had five kids, I’d be like, ‘OK, that’s enough. We need to stop.'”

Seemingly, Jason might also be on board as she referenced his time on The Steam Room podcast back in February.

“My husband was on a podcast … recently and was referencing a vasectomy, and I was like, ‘I’m glad you’re throwing that out into the universe,'” she added.

“I think Kylie's about coming to the end of wanting to pop these things out,” Jason said. “I think this pregnancy has been a long one for her.”

“This one might be it,” the former Philadelphia Eagles player said at the time. “I don’t know if it’s going to happen or not, but we’ll see.”

While a baby No. 5 is uncertain for the couple, four children have always been a part of the plan. Kylie revealed that she first started to think about having a fourth children when her Bennett, the couple's third daughter, turned six-months-old.

“And then when she hit about a year and some change, I … had this moment of ‘Oh, I forgot one’ because I kept thinking like I forgot the baby, … and then I’m like ’S*** no. All my toddlers are here.' I had three kids,” Kylie said.

“The switch that happened was when our youngest really started acting like a toddler, and then my brain started saying, ‘You’re forgetting the baby,'” she said of her third child.

Kylie and Jason welcomed their fourth baby girl, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, last month and announced on April 1 her arrival via Instagram.

“Whoop, there she is!” Kylie wrote in the caption and adding Finn's birthday.

Kylie later spoke about the birth of Finn on her Not Gonna Lie podcast and shared a few jokes about giving birth to her girls.

“We are definitely regulars in labor and delivery,” Kylie joked.”It’s like a second home at this point. We do get in and get out.”

Another notable part of her latest podcast episode is when she revealed that she and Jason were stuck on what to name their new baby girl.

“For the first 24 hours of her life, she did not have a name,” Kylie confessed.

Kylie and Jason considered Colette with “Cole” as a nickname, Winnifred with “Freddie” as a nickname but ended up with going with Finn which wasn't a name that they discussed for baby No. 4.

“I didn’t like anything that got us there,” Kylie said. “No offense to anyone.”

Kylie and Jason are also the parents to daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett.

“Considering we had to name four children with the same gender, we had to run it back to the archives and borrow one from a different child, and that’s what we did,” Kylie said, adding that they borrowed the name when they were discussing names for their daughter Elliotte.