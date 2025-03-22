Kendall Jenner is not holding back. The supermodel is being honest on how she felt Khloe behaved towards Lamar Odom when they were filming a Kardashians episode this season.

In the season six premiere of the Hulu show, Odom and Khloe spoke for the first time in almost a decade. While the scene was emotional for viewers as they discussed how their relationship began, their divorce, and his near-fatal drug overdose in 2015, Khloe's sister, Kendall, felt that she was a bit cold towards Odom.

“It was kind of sad,” Kendall said on episode seven of The Kardashians. “And it was also cool to see them together, I guess, but, I have my personal thoughts on it just because I think that Khloé could have been a bit gentler.”

There were times when Khloe got agitated with Odom when he called her “babe.”

“Don't call me babe. I don't know you,” Khloe reacted.

Malika Haqq, Khloe's best friend, who set up the conversation between Khloe and Odom said that her reaction was mean.

“He's readjusting. That was harsh,” Haqq told Khloe.

However, the Good American founder disagreed with her best friend and reiterated a large problem that she and Odom had in their marriage: lying.

“That's not harsh. It's the truth! The truth f–king hurts but let me tell you what, it hurts one time. A lie hurts seven thousand times,” she said.

Odom has admitted that his infidelity during their marriage is one of the reasons why they are no longer together. Khloe and the former NBA star got married in 2009 and she decided to file for divorce in 2013. However, their divorce was finalized in 2016 after Khloe decided to support Odom as he navigated the aftermath of his near-fatal drug overdose in 2015.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall debriefed about watching the reunion and brought up Khloe's other ex, Tristan Thompson. Khloe and Thompson dated on-and-off 2016-2021 and share two children: daughter, True Thompson, and son, Tatum Thompson.

“I feel like I saw something in her that I see with Tristan (Thompson). I'm not taking away what she's been through, because she's definitely been through much more than I have in my life, but I think that it was interesting to see how cold she can be,” Kendall said.

“I don't disagree with that,” Kylie Jenner replied.

Kendall also shared that she got emotional while watching Khloe and Odom interact which was surprising for Kylie.

“It made me sad,” she said. “Like, I cried watching it. He was so nervous, Kylie. And he showed up with gifts for her.”

Kendall also gave Khloe some grace and that she understands the pain she has been through the years. Thompson also had issues with infidelities during their relationship.

“She's been through a lot, but for her sake, I felt like there was a level of forgiveness that was lacking. And I understand there're parts of her that are uncomfortable, but I've seen this reaction with Tristan as well, where, I remember when Tristan and her got friendly again and were co-parenting. She was kind of snarky with him around other people because she almost didn't want to be judged by everyone else for being around him because he did bad things,” she said.

Khloe reiterated on why it was so hard to move on from her relationship with Odom: “I have dealt with so much trauma in this relationship for years and this was such the love of my life that to learn how to unlove someone — to have to go through all that — it’s almost like a death.”

She shared that being around him felt “so familiar and so uncharted, all at the same time. I don’t know this person anymore. It’s just a mind f—.”

Kendall noted that she hasn't spoken to Khloe about how she felt about her reunion with Odom but would “love to sit with her when she gets back,” she said.

At the time of the airing, Khloe was in Italy.

