The end goal of every MLB team is to build a major league roster that is capable of winning the World Series. However, it takes much more than building a 26-man roster to get there. Having depth and talent in the minor leagues is of the utmost importance, especially when it comes to having elite prospects who can one day turn into elite contributors at the major league level. A number of players have recently made the transition from dominating in the minors to dominating in the majors, with Paul Skenes perhaps being the biggest example. Skenes quickly went from the top prospect in baseball to one of the best MLB players.

The current crop of top-level prospects is filled with players close to breaking out in MLB in their own right. There are also some really good youngsters who are still a ways away from getting to the top level in baseball. With that said, here are the top 25 baseball prospects ahead of the 2026 MLB season.

25. Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners, LHP

ETA: 2027

The Seattle Mariners have one of the best rotations in baseball, but it is made up entirely of righties. Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, George Kirby, Luis Castillo, and Bryce Miller all throw with their right hand, but luckily, the Mariners have an elite left-handed pitching prospect in their organization.

Kade Anderson is still in the lower levels of the minor leagues, but he seems like a fast-track candidate. He doesn't light up the radar gun, but Anderson is a consistent pitcher who hits his spots. That might be just what the doctor ordered in Seattle.

24. Rainiel Rodriguez, St. Louis Cardinals, C

ETA: 2028

Rainiel Rodriguez is a 5-foot-10 catcher who packs a lot of punch. Baseballs zoom off his bat. Rodriguez also appears to be a solid defensive catcher. He is an advanced framer and blocker with solid arm strength. Rodriguez is still in the lower levels of the minors, and projecting the development of young catchers is easier said than done, but Rodriguez is on pace to become a solid MLB backstop.

23. Braden Montgomery, Chicago White Sox, OF

ETA: 2026

It wasn't too long ago that the Chicago White Sox had by far the best farm system in baseball headlined by players like Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert, and Eloy Jimenez. Their projects never really panned out, and the team has completely hit the reset button in recent years. That includes a revamped farm system, which was again ranked the best in baseball last year. Braden Montgomery, who was added in the Garrett Crochet trade, is one of the key pieces of this new attempt at a rebuild. Montgomery is a switch-hitter with a great hit tool.

22. Andrew Painter, Philadelphia Phillies, RHP

ETA: 2026

Andrew Painter and the next prospect on this list are physical freaks with incredibly high ceilings. They were also two of the three highest-ranked pitcher prospects in last year's rankings, but have slid down a little bit over the past year. Painter is a 6-foot-7 flamethrower with impressive breaking ball action. His command hasn't been quite what it was before Tommy John surgery, though.

21. Noah Schultz, Chicago White Sox, LHP

ETA: 2026

Noah Schultz has yet to live up to his potential. Health and streaky production have led to the 6-foot-10 pitcher having an up-and-down career thus far, both in the amateur ranks and throughout his minor league tenure. Even so, the potential for an unhittable mountain of a man is there.

Schultz uses his huge frame to pump high-velocity fastballs by batters, and his high-movement offspeed pitches are tough to time, especially because he has a surprisingly low release point, which, combined with his size, gives batters looks they don't often see. Many players of his size may struggle with command, but that hasn't really been an issue for Schultz. There is a lot of variance on what Schultz will become, but if he can put everything together, the Chicago White Sox would have an unstoppable, physical specimen on their hands.

20. Ethan Holliday, Colorado Rockies, SS

ETA: 2029

The Colorado Rockies made it to the World Series in 2007 on the back of Matt Holliday, making him one of the greatest players in franchise history. Now, his son Ethan is the future of the Colorado organization. Ethan's brother Jackson was also the number one prospect in baseball not long ago. The youngest of the Holliday trio has plenty of power potential, which will translate quite well to playing a mile above sea level. He is still a ways away from reaching the major league level, though.

19. Zyhir Hope, Los Angeles Dodgers, OF

ETA: 2027

Zyhir Hope was just an 11th-round pick in 2023, but he has looked the part of a future MLB center fielder ever since the Los Angeles Dodgers traded for him. Hope put up monster numbers in High-A ball last year. His athletic abilities give him tons of range in the outfield and the ability to throw base runners out from deep in the outfield grass.

18. Josue De Paula, Los Angeles Dodgers, OF

ETA: 2027

Everybody knows the Dodgers outspend everybody, and they have a potential dynasty because of it. The back-to-back champion's major league roster is stacked. The organization deserves tons of credit for constantly having a solid farm system, too, though. The team's future outfield, in particular, is loaded.

In addition to Hope, Josue De Paula is in the Dodgers organization and one of the top outfield prospects in baseball. Outfielder Eduardo Quintero just narrowly missed inclusion on this list, too. De Paula is the best of this trio. He most stands out for his plate discipline, as he is willing to go deep into counts and work pitchers until he gets a pitch he can take advantage of or until four balls come his way.

17. Travis Bazzana, Cleveland Guardians, 2B

ETA: 2026

Travis Bazzana was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Guardians in 2024. He was the first second baseman selected number one in MLB history, which goes to show just how special he is as a hitter. Bazzana is a patient hitter who has power potential and can do damage with his legs. It has come into question if the Guardians should have gone with someone else with the top pick, but there is no denying that Bazzana is still one of the top prospects in MLB.

16. Thomas White, Miami Marlins, LHP

ETA: 2026

Despite being a lefty with an array of pitches, Thomas White fell to the 35th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. White is a long pitcher with great pure stuff. He is still working out the command, but he has the potential to be next-level elite. As of now, the plan is for White to be a starter, but he has the skill set to fall back as a reliever if need be.

15. Aidan Miller, Philadelphia Phillies, SS/3B

ETA: 2026

Had it not been for a hand injury, Aidan Miller would have never lasted to pick 27 in the 2023 MLB Draft. Miller has also been getting better year by year in the Phillies organization. Most notably, his approach has improved, as has his ability to hit breaking balls. Miller has played shortstop thus far, but he could be destined for the hot corner.

14. Colt Emerson, Seattle Mariners, SS/2B

ETA: 2026

Colt Emerson had been plagued by injuries for most of his minor league career, but he broke onto the scene during a fully healthy 2025 campaign. Last year, Emerson proved he is capable of sticking at shortstop, and his bat-to-ball skills became clear. The Mariners are the only MLB team without a World Series appearance. They nearly got their last year but ultimately fell just short. The team actually has a fair amount of position battles this year, and Emerson will be given a fair chance to earn a starting job, and in turn, potentially help them take the next step forward.

13. Walker Jenkins, Minnesota Twins, OF

ETA: 2026

Walker Jenkins reached Triple-A by age 20. This comes despite the fact that he has had numerous injury issues throughout his young professional career. If Jenkins can get and stay healthy, he can most definitely outplay this ranking. The outfielder in the Minnesota Twins organization does it all, and he has produced big numbers when on the field.

12. Eli Willits, Washington Nationals, SS

ETA: 2028

Baseball's most recent first overall pick, Eli Willits, was the youngest player to go number one since Ken Griffey Jr. In high school, Willits did nothing but win, as he took home three Class B state championships in both the fall and the spring before he reclassified to become draft eligible in 2025.

Willits was immediately thrown into full-season ball after being drafted and proved that his bat-to-ball ability should translate to the professional game. He is a line drive hitter who still has plenty of time to develop.

11. JJ Wetherholt, St. Louis Cardinals, SS

ETA: 2026

JJ Wetherholt's offensive production is truly special. He batted .449 as a sophomore in college to earn the DI batting title. Wetherholt joined the St. Louis Cardinals organization and immediately displayed his plate discipline and ability to put the ball in play. While his physical tools are just not great, Wetherholt has the intangibles and is clearly just a ball player.

Wetherholt has primarily played shortstop, but the Cardinals will test him out at third and second base, too, which should allow him to become a lineup staple sooner rather than later.

10. Max Clark, Detroit Tigers, OF

ETA: 2026

The 2023 MLB Draft class was loaded with can't-miss collegiate stars. Max Clark was the top dog of the high school prospects. The former third overall pick can do a little bit of everything, especially because he has shown more pop than originally anticipated. The Detroit Tigers were listed as having the second-best farm system in baseball last year, and Clark is one piece of the puzzle. A recent poor spring training game doesn't negate the fact that he is an elite prospect.

Clark was selected one pick after Dylan Crews in 2023 and directly before Wyatt Langford and Walker Jenkins. All of this outfield talent may be on display at the major league level this year.

9. Sebastian Walcott, Texas Rangers, SS/3B

ETA: 2027

The Texas Rangers have fast-tracked Sebastian Walcott through their system. Unfortunately, their plans will be slowed down, as the Bahamian will miss much of the 2026 season with an elbow injury. Walcott has been prone to turnovers at shortstop, and he is a little big for the position, so he will likely start focusing more on third base. The offensive potential is scary, though. It isn't hard to envision Walcott smashing 40 home runs and stealing a number of bases.

8. Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates, RHP

ETA: 2026

The Pittsburgh Pirates have Paul Skenes, but a lack of help from the team on offense, defense, and in the pitching ranks led to a poor season for the Pirates. The influx of talent ready to contribute at the major league level, along with the team's free agent additions, should help change that.

Bubba Chandler made his major league debut last year, even recording a save in his opening game, but he will operate as Pittsburgh's number two starter going forward. Chandler showed off one of the highest-velocity fastballs in all of baseball at the end of last season, and he looked close to unhittable in his last couple of major league starts. The right-handed pitcher could ride that momentum right away during the 2026 season. While Chandler's draft class peer, former first overall pick Henry Davis, is looking like a draft bust, Chandler is ready to show that he never should have fallen to round three.

7. Samuel Basallo, Baltimore Orioles, C/1B

ETA: 2026

It wasn't long ago that the Baltimore Orioles had far and away the best farm system in baseball. The majority of the players, including back-to-back-to-back top prospects Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Jackson Holliday, have already graduated from their prospect status. That leaves Samuel Basallo as the lone remaining elite prospect in the organization, although he has already made his major league debut and is expected to play a huge role in 2026.

While Basallo won't spend all of his time this season at catcher because of Rutschman's presence, he has proven to be a better defensive backstop than originally anticipated. It is the pure power in his lefty swing that really gets fans excited, though. With Basallo on the roster, the Orioles' young core has all of the potential in the world. The catcher may even be talented enough to force Baltimore into considering a trade involving Rutschman.

6. Trey Yesavage, Toronto Blue Jays, RHP

ETA: 2026

Trey Yesavage showed what he is capable of under the brightest lights last season. The right-handed pitcher only has three regular season starts to his name, but he was a key piece and the secret weapon for the Toronto Blue Jays as they went on to play seven games in the World Series.

Yesavage struck out 11 batters in Game 2 of the ALDS, which was his first-ever postseason start. That made him the second-youngest pitcher ever with double-digit strikeout numbers in a postseason game. Yesavage would even go on to start Game 1 of the World Series, making him the youngest to do so since Ralph Branca in 1947. He took the bump again in Game 5 and impressed once more by striking out 12 batters and allowing just one earned run. Yesavage has already dominated at the highest level, yet he still holds prospect status. It seems inevitable that he will be one of the best pitchers in baseball for years to come.

5. Leo De Vries, Athletics, SS/3B

ETA: 2026

Originally signed by a San Diego Padres team that loves using the international market, Leo De Vries has since been traded to the Athletics organization after being a part of the Mason Miller deal. De Vries is a lanky player who could benefit from adding extra weight to his frame. He also isn't a lock to stick at shortstop.

Regardless, the offensive potential is undeniable. De Vries adds even more power and contact ability to a young Athletics' offensive core that already has a fair amount of it.

4. Nolan McLean, New York Mets, RHP

ETA: 2026

Nolan McLean is all about movement. He has a wicked sweeper and a nasty sinker in his repertoire. The pitcher in the New York Mets system is still able to maintain solid command, though. McLean already debuted at the major league level. He had a 2.06 ERA over eight games for the Mets last year, and he is expected to be near the top of their rotation all season long this year.

3. Kevin McGonigle, Detroit Tigers, SS

ETA: 2026

Although Clark was the Tigers' third overall pick in 2023, it is Kevin McGonigle who has emerged as the team's best prospect. The only thing that has slowed the former 37th overall pick down has been injuries. When he has been on the field, he has been unbelievable. Through 818 minor league plate appearances, McGonigle has batted .308 for 25 home runs, 130 RBIs, and 40 stolen bases.

The 2023 MLB Draft is quickly emerging as one of the best classes ever. Multiple MVP-level players are already emerging from that class, and McGonigle will only add to the allure.

2. Jesus Made, Milwaukee Brewers, SS/2B

ETA: 2027

A lot of the top prospects are close to breaking through and reaching the majors, if they haven't already done so. Jesus Made dominated last season at just age 17, so he likely still has a way to go, but the sky's the limit for the Dominican infielder. Made's hit tool is clear, and he shows some serious potential in the power department because of elite exit velocity on his swings.

Made is a switch-hitter who has thrived against grown men at the age of many high schoolers. Considering the next player on this list is one of the best prospects in recent memory and likely to play in the majors this upcoming season, expect Made to be the top prospect in baseball for the foreseeable future until he is ready for the big leagues.

1. Konnor Griffin, Pittsburgh Pirates, SS/OF

ETA: 2026

The Pirates selected Paul Skenes first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. He immediately became the top prospect in baseball and is now arguably the best pitcher in the sport and one of the top players overall in the majors. A year later, the Pirates scooped Konnor Griffin up, and he has turned into a draft day steal.

Griffin is not just viewed as the consensus top prospect in the minors, but the top minor leaguer overall, regardless of age, and that includes veterans of MiLB. He can play either of the premier defensive positions, shortstop or centerfield, and there is a chance he will even split time between those two positions once he reaches the majors, which will give the Pirates some intriguing lineup options. Griffin was a 20-60 player last season and is a true five-tool prospect.