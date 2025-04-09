Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes have a lot in common other than their natural athletic abilities but even the pair has some differences when it comes to taking out their credit card. The LSU gymnast spoke to Us Weekly recently when she shared how her spending habits differ from her boyfriend.

“I would definitely say I am frugal with my money,” Livvy told Us. “I enjoy splurging on experiences and being able to do things with people, like my family. Or maybe an experience with my boyfriend Paul.”

Skenes is a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the couple has been dating since the summer of 2023. Dunne shared that he is a bit less tight on his purse strings.

“Paul likes to spend a little bit more,” Livvy said of her boyfriend.

Skenes signed a contract with the Pirates in 2023 that includes a $9.2 million signing bonus and a base salary of about $875,000 for the 2025 season.

While Dunne likes to spend less, she definitely has it to spend. The LSU gymnast is the highest-paid women's NIL athlete, and the fourth in all sports including men. According to Parade, the gymnast's net worth to be in the $6 million range in 2025.

“Because I’m a college kid and I have NIL in my life and I’m blessed with all these opportunities and I have this money at a young age, I think people think that I act a certain way,” Livvy explained. “But I really don’t. I like to do things with my family, my teammates. I like to splurge on my loved ones. I think that’s something that’s a little bit misunderstood.”

She continued, “If you look around at some of these other NIL athletes, it’s like Lamborghinis and these huge purchases. But I like to save.”

Livvy Dune on spending habits and future with Paul Skenes

The LSU athlete graduated from the university in December 2024 but is eligible to compete in what would be her fifth and final NCAA competition. However, she recently suffered an avulsion fracture in her kneecap so her stepping onto the mat is unlikely. However, Livvy is still living out her final moments as a college student and wants be as “normal” as possible.

While her LSU days will soon just be a memory, she spoke to PEOPLE recently on how she is excited for her future with the MLB star.

“I'm super excited to be able to spend time with Paul,” she says. “I've always had to train during my summers and stuff… So to be able to not have to do gymnastics training and be able to spend more time in Pittsburgh with Paul enjoying the baseball season, I'm looking forward to that.”

“And hopefully the Pirates can turn things around,” she continued of her Skenes' team. “They did not have the best series against the Marlins, but I'm excited to see what Paul can do and how his mindset and his leadership role can help the Pirates win.”