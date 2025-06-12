Reggie Miller’s return to the Indiana spotlight was always going to be loud. But nobody expected his fit to be louder, per SI.

Reggie Miller ain’t got a mirror in his house pic.twitter.com/hKzldAyU8x — Master (@MasterTes) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Pacers legend showed up to Game 3 of the NBA Finals in front of a raucous Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd dressed like he got lost on his way to a '90s costume party. A Mark Jackson jersey tucked into jeans over a hoodie? That’s the kind of layering that sends fashion critics into a frenzy and has social media firing up the Miller slander.

need to throw reggie in the dungeon for pulling up to the first finals game in 25 years rocking this fit pic.twitter.com/9bBh9WJ5Im — tomAs (@seektheoldblood) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The hoodie + tucked jersey combo is insane,” one X user wrote, summing up the reaction with surgical precision. And they weren’t the only one. For all of Miller’s hero status in Indiana, fans couldn’t help but roast the look. Some likened it to a tourist dad trying to find the food court. Others just pleaded for him to retire the fit altogether.

To make it even more confusing, the jersey he wore wasn’t his own. It was Jackson’s No. 13, a retro nod that puzzled as much as it paid homage.

Still, outfit aside, Miller remains a pillar of Pacers history. His courtside presence helped elevate the energy in what was already a historic night. Indiana snapped a 25-year Finals drought by hosting Game 3 and rewarded their home crowd with a dominant 116-107 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Pacers Take Command as Haliburton, Mathurin Shine

Tyrese Haliburton poured in 22 points and dished out 11 assists, leading a cohesive Pacers attack that relied on depth and timely execution. He embraced the moment, both with fans and with Miller’s family, soaking up the cheers in a postgame scene that felt ripped from a storybook.

Rick Carlisle made sure to give credit where it was due. “We need everybody to be ready,” he said. “This is how we got to do it. We got to do it as a team.”

Bennedict Mathurin added 27 points off the bench, the highest Finals bench output since Jason Terry in 2011. T.J. McConnell chipped in five steals, anchoring a second unit that outscored the Thunder’s reserves by a jaw-dropping 49-18 margin.

With the win, the Pacers improved to 5-0 after losses in the playoffs and took a crucial 2-1 lead. Teams who win Game 3 of a tied Finals go on to win the series more than 80 percent of the time.

Reggie Miller’s outfit may have drawn heat, but the Pacers themselves are just warming up.