Deion Sanders recently shared at a Monday, July 28, press conference that he was battling bladder cancer. In his speech, he said, “I depend on Depend,” when speaking on not being able to “pee like I used to.” Sanders decided to speak on the recovery of his On Wednesday, July 30, Depends confirmed that they have reached a brand deal with the Colorado football head coach.

“Depend is proud to help millions of people live more confidently every day with comfort and protection they can trust — this includes Coach,” the company said in a statement, according to NBC Sports. “Wearing Depend isn’t a sign of weakness; it’s a badge of resilience. It takes real courage to face health challenges head-on. We champion and celebrate Coach’s strength to share his experience with the world, which makes us proud to partner with and support him on this journey. Together, we know his voice will empower others to stand tall and help break the stigma that can come with wearing products like Depend.”

With this partnership and with Sanders' transparency on his health issues, he's been able to advocate for fans to seek medical attention, give courage to cancer patients, and help battle the stigma associated with bladder control while also normalizing the use of products like Depends.

Dr. Janet Kukreja, who is the director of urological oncology at University of Colorado Cancer Center, was also present at the press conference and gave an insight on the Colorado football head coach's current diagnosis.

“I am pleased to report that the results from the surgeries are that he is cured from the cancer,” Kukreja, told the press.

Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders' relationship rumors

In addition to Sanders sharing about his bladder cancer journey, a video of Karrueche Tran went viral as she was by his bed side as he was awaiting surgery. The emotional video with the model went viral as fans suspected that they are in a relationship.

In the video, Tran tearfully explains that Sanders was battling bladder cancer and that they were in the hospital because he had to get his bladder removed.

“He is having his bladder removed and they will create a new bladder with one of his intestines,” she explained.

Karrueche was by Deion Sanders’ side in the hospital as he underwent surgery to have his bladder removed. pic.twitter.com/1m4vVDw5zN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2025

She added that this was “the best” choice for Sanders, “because it fully removes the cancer to ensure it doesn't come back, because it was close to his muscle.”

Right before he went in for his operation, Sanders is heard saying that he was “texting the boys.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion is a father of five: daughter Deiondra, and son Deion Jr. whom he shares with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers. He shares sons Shilo, and Shedeur and daughter Shelomi with his second wife Pilar Biggers-Sanders. The NFL Hall of Famer was also previously in a relationship with Tracey Edmonds for over a decade and was engaged to her from 2019-2023.

As for Tran, she has been romantically linked to Chris Brown and former NFL star, Victor Cruz.

Neither have confirmed their romance at this time.