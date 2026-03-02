Paige Bueckers did not hesitate when asked how Unrivaled sharpens her for the WNBA grind. With the semifinals set for Monday night at Barclays Center, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year views the 3-on-3 stage as both preparation and pressure test.

“I think it makes you work a lot defensively and offensively in isolation and being able to operate in space,” Bueckers said. “It’s hard to guard in three-on-three because you’re not really getting a whole ton of help side, not a whole lot of gapping, and people being in there to help you. So you’re really forced to guard in isolation and then score. Being able to create and then. Yeah, I would say that.”

Her answer defines Unrivaled’s edge. The format removes layers of help defense and spacing comfort. Players defend on an island. They create without hesitation. For Bueckers, that repetition builds habits she plans to carry into the WNBA season.

The follow-up question was whether defense marked her biggest improvement; she smiled.

“Yeah. Learning, yeah,” Bueckers said with a slight laugh.

Isolation reps fuel growth

Unrivaled has drawn strong crowds, including a record-setting stop in Philadelphia before arriving in New York. Bueckers’ Breeze team now faces Breanna Stewart and Mist BC in the second semifinal, giving fans a high-level preview before training camps open.

Earlier in the day, Bueckers energized the arena by draining a three-quarter-court shot during shootaround and celebrating with visible excitement. Minutes later, her tone shifted when asked about the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

“At this point, it’s not really a negotiation anymore. Both sides aren’t moving,” Bueckers said, per Yahoo. “We as players we don’t want to have a strike, we want to have a season. But there are things that need to be handled, and we want to do it as professionals.”

She made clear that basketball remains her priority. Still, she acknowledged the frustration surrounding talks since the 2020 CBA expired on Jan. 9.

For now, Unrivaled offers clarity. The space forces sharper reads. The isolation demands accountability. If those reps strengthen her defense and shot creation, Bueckers believes she will enter the WNBA season more prepared than ever.