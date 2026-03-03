Lindsey Vonn is sharing with fans how she's recovering since she suffered a fracture in her left leg during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, March 2, she shared photos of herself resting with a caption giving fans detailed in her recovery.

“Home sweet home. Feels good to sleep in my own bed… but wheeling through the front door without Leo greeting me like always was a very hard reality,” she wrote alongside photos of her snuggling with her dog on the coach. A reality I had to face. Along with many other hard realities that lay in front of me as I move forward….”

She shared that what her priorities are in the upcoming weeks.

“I’m focused now on therapy and getting healthy. It’s going to be a hard and painful journey but I am putting all of my energy into it, like I always do,” she added.

She concluded her caption, writing, “I’m going to take some time for myself. I’ll give you updates when I can but right now my focus is on taking care of myself. As always, thank you for the love and support.”

Vonn opening up about her recovery follows the announcement she made last week on how her accident could have ended.

“He saved my leg from being amputated,” Vonn said in an Instagram video. “He cut open both sides of my leg, let it breathe, and he saved me. I always talk about everthing happens for a reason, but if I hadn't torn my ACL, which I would've torn anyway with this crash, Tom wouldn't have been there. He wouldn't have been able to save my leg. I feel very lucky and grateful for him.”

The three-time Olympic medalist fractured her left leg in the downhill event last month and she was later airlifted to the hospital. She's had multiple surgeries during her recovery.

While the 2026 Winter Olympics didn't go as planned, Vonn is still one of the most decorated alpine skiers in history.