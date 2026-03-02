When entering the 2026 Elimination Chamber match, future WWE Hall of Famer Randy Orton was not alone, as his family, including his daughter, were at the show.

His wife, Kim Orton, posted a carousel of pictures and videos from her experience at the show. In the second slide, their daughter, Brooklyn, was seen hitting Orton's signature pose as her dad did the same in the ring.

The Orton family was in the front row for the Elimination Chamber match. They must have been elated to see Orton pull out the win.

Randy Orton punched his ticket to WWE WrestleMania 42 at Elimination Chamber

Orton was one of the six participants in the 2026 Elimination Chamber match. The winner would earn a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42.

Currently, Drew McIntyre is the Undisputed WWE Champion, and he's set to defend the title against Cody Rhodes (the Elimination Chamber runner-up) during the Mar. 6 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

So, Orton's opponent for WrestleMania could still change. Either way, at least he will have a marquee match this time around. Last year, Orton had an open challenge after an injury to Kevin Owens derailed their match.

Joe Hendry answered the open challenge. Orton defeated the former TNA World Champion in just over three minutes in a glorified squash match.

Orton is a 14-time world champion, and he has a chance to potentially add a 15th to his resume. He is only a few world championship reigns short of John Cena's record of 17.

The 2026 Elimination Chamber match was stacked. Orton was the last participant to enter, but LA Knight, Logan Paul, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Rhodes were also in the match.

Paul eliminated three Superstars (Evans, Knight, and Williams) in the match. McIntyre attacked Rhodes during the match, and Orton took advantage. He hit Rhodes with an RKO to get the win.