Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce take date night to the Big Apple.

On Friday (June 20), Swift and Kelce were seen exiting hand in hand out of the Italian restaurant Torrisi in New York City. According to footage captured by fans who were leaving a restaurant nearby, Kelce shook the hand of one of the staff members of the restaurant and followed behind Swift. After a quick exchange between the pair, Kelce looks for Swift's hand and leads her into the black SUV that was waiting for them.

The two looked pretty casual as Swift wore a striped pleated mini skirt with a blue corset tank and white heels. She opted to let her hair down in NYC's recent heat and wore her signature bright red lipstick. As for Kelce, he wore an all-white outfit that consisted of a U.S. soccer shirt, white shorts, and crisp white Air Force 1s.

taylor swift and travis kelce ♡ pic.twitter.com/RhfhP5eKEb — best of swift ❁ (@besttofswift) June 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Over the past few weeks, Kelce and Swift have been seen outside more for their date nights. They recently attended Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers. The Panthers later ended up winning the series in back-to-back years.

A date night to watch the Panthers makes sense for the couple as throughout their relationship, which began in 2023, they have been at several sporting events together such as the US Open and of course Swift has attended several Chiefs games cheering the tight end on. They also have been spending time in Florida as Kelce is in a minicamp for the upcoming NFL season and is renting a luxurious $20 million Boca Raton mansion during his stay there.

In addition to dinner dates, Kelce recently opened up about how they also love staying in for a movie night at home. On last week's episode of the New Heights podcast which he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis shared that he is “down to watch” the 1990 classic romance comedy film Pretty Woman. The three-time Super Bowl champion revealed that the movie starring acting powerhouses Julia Roberts and Richard Gere “has been on [his] and Tay’s movie list for a while.”

Article Continues Below

Swift has been making the most of her time in Florida and even recently visited a children's hospital. While she was putting a smile on the faces of patients and staff members, the singer even made a sweet nod to Travis in a video shared on X.

“My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I’d come and see how you’re doing,” Swift told a patient during her visit to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida.

The upcoming NFL season will kick off in September with the Chief's first game will be in Sao Paulo, Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5. An insider revealed why Swift is so excited for this season.

“Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” the source told PEOPLE referring to Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour.

“This fall will be completely different,” the source continued. “It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”