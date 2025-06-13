The 2025-2026 NFL season will mark Travis Kelce's 13th season in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs. After the devastating Super Bowl loss last year, it was seemingly uncertain if the tight end would return. However, after a few weeks, Kelce declared that he is not hanging up his cleats just yet.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast, which he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce, who is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

Why Is Taylor Swift Excited For The 2025-2026 NFL Season

However, this season will be a little different for Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift, who has been cheering him on for the last two seasons. The 14-time Grammy winner is allegedly “looking forward” to this season, especially in support of Kelce.

“Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” the source told People on Thursday, June 12.

“This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

The couple has been dating since 2023 and when they hard-launched their relationship at a Chiefs game in September of that year, Taylor Swift was on her record-breaking Eras Tour and supporting Kelce at the same time.

“It wasn’t easy but they made it work,” the source told the outlet.

“The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights, and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible,” the insider continued.

While Swift was on tour, Kelce also supported his girlfriend during his bye weeks as well as offseason. He even made an appearance on stage during her London show last summer. The Eras Tour concluded in December 2024 and now given that extra time, Swift is ready to be there in support of Kelce.

“Her schedule is much more open now that the Eras Tour is wrapped, and she’s genuinely excited to have the time and flexibility to show up for Travis more consistently,” the source added.

“Taylor plans to be at as many of his games as possible. They’ve both had such demanding schedules for so long, so having this stretch of time where things aren’t quite as chaotic feels like a welcome change.”

The “Cruel Summer” singer has already gotten a head start in supporting Kelce while she lives alongside him in Florida during training camp. The three-time Super Bowl champion and singer have been seen out on dates in Florida and most recently they attended the Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

While the two enjoy Kelce's offseason, they are also looking forward “to settle into more of a routine and they’re both really happy about that,” the source added.

The Chiefs first regular season game will be on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers which will be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.