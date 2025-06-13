Taylor Swift made a couple of fans' days when she made a surprise visit to a Florida hospital. According to fan videos, Swift posed for photos with several children at the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Fla.

📸| Taylor Swift visited a children's hospital recently🫶 pic.twitter.com/GdfAiVyD7Q — TS Updates (@TsAlert13) June 13, 2025

She also took the time to spread joy to the many healthcare workers.

visiting children at the hospital and saying hi to the healthcare workers, she's just the best 💕 pic.twitter.com/ENFo7Qb2Hp — brittany (taylor's version) ✨💫 (@brittanyconk17) June 13, 2025

In another video, Swift is seen talking with a girl and giving her a warm embrace.

📽️| Most adorable video, what a precious little girl! Taylor is so gracious with her kindness. pic.twitter.com/7jb35Cf7S6 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 13, 2025

Swift also posed with the Chief of Surgery, Jill Whitehouse.

“Chief of Surgery meets Chief of the World! Undeniably one of the kindest human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting. Thank you #taylorswift for making dreams come true for all of our patients, families, and staff today!” Whitehouse captioned the photo.

This hospital visit follows her previous surprise drop in to patients at the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. after she concluded her record-breaking Eras Tour back in December.

Taylor Swift Buys Back Her Masters

After several years of her masters being owned by her former label Big Machine Records, then Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings, and lastly Shamrock Capital, Swift is now the owner of her first six albums. In a $360 million deal according to Billboard, Swift was able to secure the ownership of the projects that propelled her to stardom. She recollected about the exact moment in a handwritten letter on her personal website.

“I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and prayed away for a chance to get to tell you this news. All the times I was thisssss close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs to me.”

The 14-time Grammy winner now owns the original records to her self-titled debut Taylor Swift, 1989, Reputation, Red, Speak Now, and Fearless. To combat the formerly not owning the first six albums, she recreated the projects that were dubbed “Taylor's Versions.” To complete the series, she would need to record her self-titled and Reputation.

In addition to being elated over the ownership of her original masters, she shared an update to fans on the remaining two projects release dates. Swift told fans that Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) as well as Reputation (Taylor's Verison) will “have their moment to re-emerge when the time is right, if that is something you guys would be excited about.”

“But if it happens, it won’t be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have,” she added.

“It will just be a celebration now.”