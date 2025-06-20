Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared why they are just like any other couple. Despite being at the top of their game in their respective fields, they too, enjoy a quiet night in with a good film.

On Wednesday's episode of New Heights, which is co-hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs right end shared that he is “down to watch” the 1990 classic romance comedy film Pretty Woman. The three-time Super Bowl champion revealed that the movie starring acting powerhouses Julia Roberts and Richard Gere “has been on [his] and Tay’s movie list for a while.”

Unfortunately for fans, the athlete did not share any additional films that they have watched nor any films that the two are planning to watch. However, fans might already have a clue about what films the couple who began dating in 2023 are interested in watching through previous mentions on the podcast and Swift's lyrics.

In the song “So High School,” the 14-time Grammy winner sings, “I’m watching ‘American Pie’ with you on a Saturday night.” The song, which was released last year and is found on the singer's The Tortured Poets Department album, is rumored to be about her relationship with Kelce so it might be likely that the two have crossed that one off the list.

Previously on New Heights, Travis and Jason spoke about one of Swift's favorite films, Love Actually. While Travis said he “couldn’t relate to anybody onscreen” back in 2024, he said that the film was “fun.”

What Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Up To Now?

The two have been getting out of their shell with a recent appearance at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Swift also made a surprise visit to a children's hospital where she took photos with the staff and patients. She even made a sweet nod to Travis in a video shared on X.

“My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I’d come and see how you’re doing,” Swift told a patient during her visit to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida.

Article Continues Below

Not only did Swift put a smile on the faces of the patients, she also had a couple of photos with nurses, doctors, and most notably Jill Whitehouse who is the chief of surgery at the facility.

“Chief of Surgery meets Chief of the World! Undeniably one of the kindest human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting. Thank you #taylorswift for making dreams come true for all of our patients, families, and staff today!” Whitehouse, captioned the photo.

Swift and Travis have been spending a lot of time in Florida after the tight end rented a $20 million mansion while he practices at the minicamp. A source told PEOPLE that this season will have a different feeling since Swift won't be as busy unlike the previous seasons.

“Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” the source told PEOPLE last week.

“This fall will be completely different,” the source continued. “It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

The 2025-26 season for the Chiefs will kick off on Sept. 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers.