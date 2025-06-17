Taylor Swift recently surprised patients and staff members at a Florida children's hospital and fans couldn't help but notice the sweet nod to Travis Kelce.

“My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I’d come and see how you’re doing,” Swift told a patient during her visit to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida.

🚨| Taylor Swift answering a patient’s question about why she’s in Florida: “My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I’d come and see how you’re doing.” pic.twitter.com/GwMWPbmeEY — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Swift is reportedly staying with Kelce in his $20 million rental while he trains for the upcoming 2025-2026 NFL season.

The singer began trending on Friday, June 13, when she visited the hospital and spoke to patients, nurses, and other healthcare workers at the facility. Some staff members even posted photos with the 14-time Grammy-winning artist and thanked her for taking time out of her day to visit.

“Chief of Surgery meets Chief of the World! Undeniably one of the kindest human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting. Thank you #taylorswift for making dreams come true for all of our patients, families, and staff today!” Chief of Surgery, Jill Whitehouse, captioned the photo.

This is not the first time that Swift has visited a hospital as she did previously back in December when she went to the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.

The couple has been maintaining a low profile since the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl loss against the Philadelphia Eagles but according to insiders, the two have been enjoying Florida in the past few weeks.

“Florida has been the perfect escape for them,” a source told Us Weekly.

A second source said, “Taylor has been coming and going to Florida and is still spending a lot of her time in NYC,” as she was seen out back in April celebrating her friend Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday.

Prior to her surprise hospital visit, Swift made headlines after a years-long battle to regain ownership of the master recordings from her first six albums. Shamrock Capital which previously owned the singer's masters to her debut self-titled album, 1989, Reputation, Red, Speak Now, and Fearless sold the masters to Swift for reportedly $360 million.

“I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and prayed away for a chance to get to tell you this news,” Swift wrote on her official website. “All the times I was thisssss close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs to me.”

In addition too sharing her feelings surrounding the victory, she also gave fans an update on when or if she would be releasing her highly anticipated Reputation (Taylor's Version). She revealed that she hadn't finished the recording process for the album.

“But if it happens, it won’t be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have,” she added.

“It will just be a celebration now.”