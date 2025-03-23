Tiger Woods has informed his ex-wife of his relationship with Vanessa Trump. Woods and Elin Nordegren got married in 2004 and decided to go their separate ways in 2010 after his cheating scandal.

The two reportedly spoke over the phone per Page Six and her response was at first, “Seriously? A Trump? For real?.” However, the conversation was “pleasant” and “almost friendly conversation” an insider told Page Six.

The insider adds that she is “more amused than anything. But she really quickly just accepted it.”

Nordegren, who has been dating former NFL player Jordan Cameron since 2019, was not surprised that Woods was dating again after the golfer and Erica Herman broke up in 2022. She was more so interested and shocked about “who the girlfriend was.”

Apparently the model already was aware of who Vanessa was since their children go to the same school. Vanessa shares five children with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. Their oldest child, Kai Madison Trump, attends the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Fla. with Woods and Nordegren's children. The model and golfer share two children: daughter Sam, 17, and son Charlie, 16.

“The school really requires parental involvement,” the friend added. “So their paths crossed a lot, they had a lot of people in their circles.”

The insider continued, “It’s a community where they saw each other frequently. So Elin also knew exactly who Vanessa was.”

Charlie and Sam “like” Vanessa and Nordegren reportedly just “processed the information and wished them well.”

“They’re not the type to give each other their ‘blessing’ per se, but they keep each other in the loop with anyone who is going to spend any amount of time around the kids,” the source, who is reportedly friends with the former couple.

There “was really no reason for any drama with Elin” when she was informed of their relationship.

While Woods and Vanessa have only been dating for a couple of months, he wanted to make sure that Nordegren heard of the realtionship from him first.

“Tiger knew it was going to get out eventually so he had to make the phone call to Elin before his love life ended up in the newspapers again,” the insider said.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's Relationship

Woods and Vanessa began dating a couple of months ago and according to insiders they're a good match.

“They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents,” the insider adds.

Woods “always tried to date girls who just weren’t right for him,” the source says but this time it's different.

“They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values,” the source adds.

Just like any other couple, they enjoy lowkey nights at home and reportedly live only 20 minutes away from one another.

“They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together,” the insider continued.

As for now, “They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.”