Céline Dion, one of the hard-working performers in the music business, was heartbroken to announce on Friday that she has to cancel all of her upcoming scheduled concerts due to a rare, incurable neurological diagnosis known as Stiff Person Syndrome.

Dion made the announcement on Twitter, first with her own words, then with an official statement from her Céline Dion Courage World Tour team. In the post, Dion laments “‘I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again… and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage… I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!’ – Celine xx…”

The official statement that follows reads: “With a sense of tremendous disappointment, Céline Dion’s Courage World Tour today announced the cancellation of all remaining dates currently on sale for 2023 and 2024.” The announcement continues, “As the world has emerged from the pandemic, Céline has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing. Céline is working hard on her recovery, but at this time is unable to successfully prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour…”

Dion’s Courage World Tour began before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and was then suspended in March of 2020. During the pandemic Dion filmed her first motion picture, Love Again, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan. She is of course also known for singing the famous musical anthem from the blockbuster Titanic — My Heart Will Go On.

Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare neurological condition that causes severe and persistent muscle spasms, and prevents Dion from performing. While there is no cure for the disease, Dion’s team did offer a glimmer of hope for her performing future: “We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time is simply not now,” the statement read. “Celine’s medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition.”

No doubt her adoring fans, and the rest of the music industry, are pulling for Céline Dion and sending good vibes her way.