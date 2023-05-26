Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Priyanka Chopra has made a name for herself not only in India, but also in Hollywood. The former beauty queen has translated her pageantry success into acting, as she is now one of the biggest international actresses today. With Chopra’s achievements, have you ever wondered how an international star like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Priyanka Chopra’s $20 million mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California.

2018 was a big year for Chopra. She wrapped her appearances in her breakout role as Alex Parrish in the TV series Quantico. During the same year, she also tied the knot with Jonas Brothers’ Nick Jonas, who’s also a successful actor and musician. However, almost a year later, Chopra decided to acquire a luxurious Encino mansion with her husband. For the purchase of the property, Chopra and Jonas shelled out a whopping $20 million.

Here are some photos of Priyanka Chopra’s $20 million mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Chopra’s mansion sits on around 3 acres of land. Furthermore, the estate alone encompasses 20,000 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The 20,000 square foot mansion features a bowling alley, a fitness gym, a movie theater, a wet bar, a games room, an indoor basketball court, a spacious living room, a sleek dining area, and many others.

Although it doesn’t seem like the mansion has a backyard, the Quantico star’s estate includes a terrace that contains a swimming pool. From the terrace, Chopra can easily enjoy breathtaking views of the San Fernando Valley and a couple of mountain ranges. Given that both Chopra and Jonas are both worldwide icons, it is easy to see why the power couple decided to settle down in this luxurious Encino mansion. It seems like the perfect place to unwind from the demands of a star.

Chopra is a successful beauty queen turned actress. The Quantico star has starred in several Indian and Hollywood productions. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chopra has a net worth of around $70 million. As a result, she can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle. If that isn’t enough, her husband Jonas continues to write hit songs and appears in several film projects.

Apart from her $20 million mansion, Chopra also owns a luxurious Tribeca condo.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Priyanka Chopra’s $20 million mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California.