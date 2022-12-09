By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics sport the best record in the NBA, and they could be a stronger team when they take the court Saturday night. Big man Robert Williams may be back in the lineup when the Celtics face the Golden State Warriors.

Celtics’ Robert Williams could return tomorrow vs. the Warriors. Boston’s following game is Monday vs. the Clippers. https://t.co/Kd7OEmbmar — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 9, 2022

This meeting will be the first game between the two teams since the Warriors defeated the Celtics in 6 games in the NBA Finals last season. The Celtics have rolled to a 21-5 start this season, and that includes a 10-3 mark on the road. The Warriors will host this meeting.

Williams told reporters that he is now “day to day” following the Celtics practice Friday. Williams had surgery on his knee in the offseason and has yet to play this season. He has been practicing with the team, and there have been no reported setbacks since he has been back on the court.

Williams is a brilliant defensive player who excels at blocking shots and altering players’ advances when they bring the ball into the lane. The 6-9 center averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game in the regular season last year.

Those numbers were not quite as impressive in the playoffs, as he averaged 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks as Williams’ knee injury limited him as the postseason progressed.

If Robert Williams can play against the Warriors, it is likely that he will replace Grant Williams in the starting lineup. If he can’t go against Golden State, his next opportunities will be Monday and Tuesday nights when the Celtics face the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Laker in back-to-back games.