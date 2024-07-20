The Boston Celtics wrapped up their 2024 Summer League slate on Friday afternoon, finishing 2-2 in Las Vegas after falling 101-90 to the Dallas Mavericks. Previously, they lost to the Miami Heat, dominated the Los Angeles Lakers, and beat the Charlotte Hornets.

Although this summer showcase included just four games for the C's, they learned a fair amount about some of their youngsters. However, this year's Summer League wasn't quite as important for the reigning champs as it was for other teams across the league. Boston is returning its entire starting five and nearly the exact same roster from last season, pending decisions from a few bench players.

As a result, the Celtics aren't expecting a breakout talent to crack the starting rotation. Instead, they're building towards the future while doing their best to keep the current championship window open.

So, with the Green Team one step closer to the end of the offseason, let's discuss three overreactions from the Celtics' Summer League performance.

Neemias Queta looked ready for real NBA minutes

It's been a great year for Celtics center Neemias Queta.

In June, the Lisbon, Portugal native became the first Portuguese player to ever win an NBA championship and then signed a three-year contract with the C's at the start of July. In Summer League play, Queta proved he was worth that deal with two spectacular showings.

During Boston's Summer League opener, the 7-footer recorded 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in just 23 minutes of play against the Heat. Queta, who primarily works in the paint, went 9-for-15 from the floor and 2-for-3 from the charity stripe.

The 25-year-old followed that up with a 22-point performance versus the Lakers. He added eight rebounds and three blocks while shooting 7-for-10 from the field and making eight of his nine free-throw attempts, which is good to see from a big man who could get fouled a lot over the course of his career.

After these two strong outings, Queta sat for the remaining Summer League contests. In a short span, Queta clearly demonstrated that he was one of the best players on the Summer League roster. Moreover, his excellence comes at a position of need for Boston.

Barring a miraculous comeback, starting center Kristaps Porzingis is almost guaranteed to miss the start of the 2024-25 regular season. At worst, he could be sidelined until December.

Given the 2018 All-Star's injury, the rest of the Celtics' bigs have a shot at more minutes in his absence. Even though centers Al Horford, Luke Kornet, and Xavier Tillman Sr. are all ahead of Queta on the depth chart at the moment, he's made the most of his limited opportunities and looked ready for real action.

Plus, Horford doesn't play the second leg of back-to-back games anymore and Kornet and Tillman could miss games here and there, putting Queta right at the forefront for legitimate playing time next regular season.

There could be a future in Boston for Jaden Springer

Guard Jaden Springer is in an interesting spot with the Celtics.

Since coming to Beantown at last season's trade deadline, the 21-year-old didn't have much of a chance to shine. The former G-League Finals MVP entered 17 regular season games for the Celtics and averaged just 7.6 minutes per outing.

This isn't Springer's fault though, as he's behind talented, two-way guards like Jrue Holiday and Derrick White on the depth chart. Timely shot-maker Payton Pritchard is ahead of him as well, since he's been in Boston for almost five years and paid his dues on the bench.

In the Celtics' Summer League debut, Springer impressed with a team-high 23 points to go along with six assists, two rebounds, and two steals. While there's no denying Springer's defensive prowess and ability to stay with shifty guards, that was never the question surrounding his game. NBA decision-makers have wondered whether or not he can score and shoot efficiently at the highest level.

During that Summer League showdown with Miami, Springer went 8-for-15 from the floor, a perfect 4-for-4 from the line, and a solid 3-for-6 from deep. Because the 6-foot-4 guard has shot a lowly 22.6% from beyond the arc in his NBA career, his three triples were especially notable. In fact, from February to June of this year, Springer only hit three triples combined.

This step in his offensive game is essential, especially on a team like the Celtics, who love to let it fly and dominate the 3-point battle. If Springer can continue to convert from 3-point range while maintaining his defensive intensity, he could have a future in Beantown.

Of course, his opening probably won't come during the 2024-25 campaign. Despite showing his worth in his only 2024 Summer League game, Holiday, White, and Pritchard are all returning for the C's next season. Springer might have to wait another year or two to really get his chance in Boston.

No one (besides Queta) will play in over 50 regular season games next year for the Celtics

Springer won't be alone in the waiting game. Realistically, only Queta will probably be able to enter in more than 50 regular season games next year.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Boston's top six, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Holiday, White, Porzingis, and Horford, were very established. With all those guys running it back, next year should be no different.

Additionally, Pritchard and sharp-shooter Sam Hauser are clearly the next two guys off the bench. This solidifies the Celtics' first eight roster spots, leaving little wiggle room for non-bigs like Springer, point guard JD Davison, and others.

2024 rookies Anton Watson and Baylor Scheierman did well in Vegas on the whole, yet they could be in the same position when it comes to playing time. While Scheierman holds an actual roster spot, there's no question that Hauser will get the nod over him to start the season.

20-year-old forward Jordan Walsh has potential, but his 0-for-22 output from 3-point land in four Summer League games did him no favors. Like most Celtics youngsters, he'll have to be patient in Maine, Boston's G-League affiliate, and stand by for real minutes.

Once again, this struggle for on-court opportunities isn't due to a lack of talent—rather, a surplus of it. Whether it happens next year or in three years, most of the backup Celtics just have to stay ready and deliver when called upon.