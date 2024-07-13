Seven years ago, there were signs of good things to come for the Boston Celtics during NBA Summer League. Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were playing together and the acclaimed “7/11” duo showed flashes of excellence early in their careers. In 2024, that terrific tandem is now responsible for Boston's 18th championship and loads of playoff success.

Boston will hope for a similar type of talent to stem from its 2024 Summer League roster. Although the Celtics' starting rotation is solidified, NBA Summer League is a great opportunity for former draft picks and recent rookies to make a name for themselves.

At present, there are no obvious superstars for the Summer Celtics. However, numerous players could develop into important pieces for the C's, especially down the line when Boston is strapped for cash and has key guys hitting free agency.

So, before Boston's first Summer League game against the Miami Heat tips off on Saturday, July 13, let's look at four must-watch prospects trying to show out for the Green Team.

Neemias Queta

Center Neemias Queta is arguably the best player joining the Celtics for Summer League action in Las Vegas.

The 7-footer was drafted in 2021 by the Sacramento Kings, yet he has played some of the best basketball of his career since joining the C's on a two-way contract last year.

With Boston's G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, Queta averaged over 14 points and eight rebounds per game. He even dropped 16 points and 19 rebounds in the G-League Eastern Conference Finals versus the Long Island Nets.

In the Association, the Lisbon, Portugal native didn't have as much of a chance to shine, as the Celtics already have talented big men like Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. But, in the 28 regular season games Queta was a part of, he averaged a career-high 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per outing.

The last contest of the 2023-24 campaign might've been his brightest moment. Queta posted 19 points, nine rebounds, and six blocks in just 19 minutes of play against the Washington Wizards—something that's never been done in league history in under 24 minutes. While this game didn't mean much in terms of standings, it was another instance of the Utah State product demonstrating his potential.

Boston's 2024 Summer League slate will provide Queta with another chance to prove his worth. He signed a three-year, $7.1 million deal this offseason, so he won't have to worry as much about fighting for a spot with the Celtics. Rather, this could be his time to display that he's deserving of more minutes off the bench behind Porzingis, Horford, and others.

Anton Watson

Queta and several other Celtics have already been to Sin City for past Summer Leagues. Yet, for 2024 second-round pick Anton Watson, this will be a new experience.

The Idaho native was selected with the 54th overall pick by the Celtics in the 2024 NBA Draft. Watson spent five years with the Gonzaga Bulldogs and was a part of multiple March Madness teams, making it as far as the NCAA title game during the 2020-21 season.

He became a reliable starter in Spokane, notching a career-high 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in his fifth and final year of eligibility. The defensive-minded forward averaged more steals than turnovers over the course of his college career, and he'll aim to bring his versatile, pesky defense to the next level.

As for his shot, Watson is still a work in progress. One of the major things to watch for is how the 23-year-old will perform from beyond the arc, as Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens specifically said he wants Watson to “let it fly,” per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Watson never averaged more than 1.5 shots from 3-point range per game at Gonzaga. If he wishes to stay with the Celtics, who've taken 3-pointers at a very high rate in recent seasons, he'll need to practice his 3-point shot in Vegas. Triples aside, Watson is worth watching purely for his high-flying athleticism, which has resulted in plenty of dunks over the years:

Jordan Walsh

Another familiar name for the Summer League Celtics is wing Jordan Walsh. The 20-year-old is entering his second season in the league despite being younger than Watson and Boston's fellow 2024 draft pick Baylor Scheierman.

Walsh arguably has the most upside out of the entire Summer League roster. The Arkansas product has great defensive length and explosive athleticism that allows for great finishes at the rim on offense. Last Summer League, he averaged 16 points and 4.2 rebounds through five games before playing in nine NBA games in his rookie season.

Most of Walsh's time was spent in Maine, where he recorded 14.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He even helped Boston's G-League affiliate make it all the way to the championship round for the first time in franchise history.

With another impressive Summer League showing, perhaps Walsh can spend more time in Boston than in Portland, Maine. A major role on the team might not be possible for him at the moment given the star power of the Celtics' current wings, however, forward Oshae Brissett may leave Beantown in free agency this summer. That could move Walsh up the depth chart and provide him with a window of opportunity.

Like most of the players on Boston's Summer League squad, Walsh's potential might be realized in the future instead of the 2024-25 season. Yet, if the Celtics want to ensure they're in good hands when the era of “the Jays” eventually ends, the work begins in Las Vegas.