The blockbuster Kevin Durant trade Boston must make in 2022 NBA offseason

Kevin Durant is controlling the NBA trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason, and the Boston Celtics are apparently now a major player in the KD sweepstakes, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

While a deal is not close to being completed, Boston has shown interest in acquiring the future Hall of Famer. According to Shams, the Celtics even made an offer including Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick. The Nets reportedly then asked for Brown, Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially even another rotation player. It’s currently unclear just what the status of these talks are at the moment.

Durant, who the Celtics recently eliminated in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, has been on the market for nearly a month after requesting a trade. Since he is still under his large Brooklyn Nets contract, the Nets expect a hefty sum for him before they strike a deal.

Here’s what the Celtics should bring to the table.

Celtics’ Kevin Durant trade offer: Three first-round picks, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III

Luckily, the C’s have a young and talented team, and their front office is capable of putting together a massive package. Durant would undoubtedly cost them Brown, and there have already been rumblings that Brown does not feel appreciated in Beantown. He certainly does not seem to be pleased with these latest rumors.

While the 25-year-old Brown has debatably not entered his prime, dealing him — along with multiple first-round picks — could get the trade done. The Celtics could use first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029 to make this trade, and there is also the possibility of pick swaps being included.

But even that might not be enough for Durant, as the Nets have proved to be quite demanding in how much talent they want. In addition to Brown and a plethora of first-round picks, Boston must package Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III to sweeten the deal. While that sounds like a whole lot, especially given the Celtics just made the NBA Finals with this core, just remember that we’re talking about Kevin Durant here.

Smart, who has been reportedly mentioned in trade talks with Brooklyn, is fresh off winning Defensive Player of the Year and remains a prized trade asset. He is the de facto leader of the C’s, but in his possible absence, Jayson Tatum could step into more of a leadership role with a 12-time All-Star in Durant by his side. Boston also just traded for Malcolm Brogdon, who would help fill the backcourt void left by Smart.

Another Celtic who received defensive honors this past season is Williams, as the center was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team. The big man is under contract with Boston right now for the next four years and was key to its defensive dominance. Unfortunately, he has constantly struggled with nagging injuries, which ultimately is preventing him from being an untradable player.

A move of this size would send shockwaves through the NBA and the Boston Celtics. And while some fans might find the departure of some of their favorite players troublesome, the reward of Durant should be enriching enough to satisfy them.

Realistically, Durant is not in the prime of his career anymore, but his ability past his prime is just as good, if not better, than most players’ primes. He has the best scoring talent in the NBA, he knows how to win, and he can elevate the games of those around him. Just last season he averaged 29.9 points per game on 52% shooting from the field to go along with 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Furthermore, if such a blockbuster trade was ever completed by the Celtics, Tatum and Durant would become the most formidable scoring duo in the NBA. This deal might be a tough pill to swallow for some given just how much would be given up, yet it still keeps Boston’s championship window wide open for years to come and would make them the clear favorite in 2022-23.