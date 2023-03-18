Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Boston Celtics fans couldn’t help but agree to Jaylen Brown’s “toxic” comments about the fanbase, though some are trying to play it down with arguments of their own.

On Friday, Brown made headlines when he said in an interview that he has experienced being treated by Boston fans in a negative way. He noted that there is a part of the Celtics fandom that is just “problematic” since they don’t want Black athletes like him to use their platform for good. He also shared that even as a successful Black man, he has experienced adversities when starting a business or even buying a house in the community.

“It’s not the whole Celtic fanbase, but it is a part of the fanbase that exists within the Celtic Nation that is problematic. If you have a bad game, they tie it with your personal character,” Brown shared.

“I definitely think there’s a group or an amount within the Celtic nation that is extremely toxic and does not want to see athletes use their platform, or they just want you to play basketball and entertain and go home. And that’s a problem to me.”

Many fans showed their support for Jaylen Brown, though others argued that it’s the same for other fanbases–a rebuttal which is met with criticisms since the said people missed the point of Brown.

“I’m a Celtic fan, he’s correct. Many Celtics fans need to acknowledge this opposed to saying “all fan bases have this” although you could say that’s true, it is pointless. We need to listen to this if change is to happen. Otherwise it will just stay like this forever,” one Celtics supporter said.

Another Twitter user added, “If Bill Russell wasnt enough, Kyrie made this clear, and was vilified for it. Unfortunately, Jaylen is 100% correct. It’s widely known. Not an indictment on all Boston fans, but it applies to many.”

Others couldn’t hold back their emotions and sent NSFW remarks to those racist Celtics fans.

“I am a Boston Celtics fan ambassador (self appointed) there is NO ROOM in Celtics Nation for racism and if you have one racist bone in your body do me a favor, unfollow all my pages and go f**k yourself,” a commenter added.

A fourth fan said, “It’s time to speak up on this shit. Not some but all white folk are racist and something legitimately has to be done about them. It doesn’t matter if you are Bill Russell or if you are Jaylen Brown, if you are a black, white folk hate you.”

The Celtics have yet to comment on Brown’s latest take, but sure enough, a lot of the Boston faithful have his back.