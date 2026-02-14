The Chicago White Sox on Friday added right-handed pitcher Austin Voth to their organization on a minor league contract, with the 33-year-old set to attend spring training as a non-roster invitee, according to James Fegan of Sox Machine.

Voth returns to affiliated baseball following a season in Japan with the Chiba Lotte Marines. He made 22 starts, pitching 125 innings with a 3.96 ERA and recording 92 strikeouts. Voth worked the strike zone well, but with a 17.4% strikeout rate and limited ground-ball action, it was a challenging first season outside the United States after years in affiliated ball.

The 33-year-old was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the fifth round of the 2013 MLB Draft, signing for $272,800. He debuted professionally that year, finishing with a 1.75 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 46⅓ innings in 11 starts. After progressing through Washington's minor league system, including a 3.15 ERA over 157 innings in Triple-A Syracuse in 2016, he made his MLB debut in 2018. Over parts of seven major league seasons, he appeared for the Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, and Seattle Mariners, alternating between starting and relief roles.

Voth's performance fluctuated in the majors. He recorded a 6.57 ERA in four games with Washington in 2018, improved to a 3.30 ERA in 2019 over nine appearances, but regressed to a 6.34 ERA in the shortened 2020 season. After moving primarily to the bullpen in 2021, he ended with a 5.34 ERA before being claimed by Baltimore in 2022. That season, Voth made 17 starts and five relief appearances for the Orioles, compiling a 3.04 ERA in 83 innings. He spent 2023 mostly in relief, recording a 4.94 ERA in 23 appearances and briefly landing on the 60-day injured list.

Voth joined Seattle in 2024, appearing in a career-high 68 games with a 3.69 ERA, 61 strikeouts, and 18 walks. However, after struggling to a 9.95 ERA in September, the Mariners opted not to tender Voth, which led to his departure to Japan.

The White Sox have a recent history of successfully reviving pitchers returning from overseas, including Erick Fedde and Anthony Kay. Even though Voth is not guaranteed a major league roster spot, he will compete for a long-relief role in a Chicago bullpen that remains inexperienced, with potential to build innings as a starter if needed.