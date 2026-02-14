Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, famous for his ice-cold finishes on the field, couldn't warm up from beyond the arc during the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity 3-Point Contest. Held Friday at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles as part of All-Star Weekend, the event featured six participants, including NBA analyst Richard Jefferson, comedian Druski, streamer PlaqueBoyMax, BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester, and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain, the sole NBA player in the competition.

Notwithstanding his celebrated USC tenure, where he broke multiple school passing records, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner found himself confounded on the court, tallying a mere four points, placing last on the leaderboard. Williams ended up behind Druski, who scored five points, and McCain, who led the first round with 11 points. PlaqueBoyMax advanced with nine points, while Jefferson and Sylvester each recorded seven points. In the finals, McCain flexed his shooting chops again, putting up 12 points to claim the victory, with PlaqueBoyMax coming in second with 10 points.

Williams, nicknamed “The Iceman” for his calm and clutch play on the gridiron, arrived at the event in a white 2025/2026 Range Rover and wore Nike Kobe 8 Protro “USC” Player Editions, a nod to his Trojans legacy. He even met with USC head coach Eric Musselman before competing, but the preparation did little to boost his accuracy from beyond the arc.

The 24-year-old has become one of the Bears' most impactful players since being selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he set franchise records for completions, passing yards, and touchdown passes while starting every game despite being sacked a franchise-high 68 times. In 2025, Williams guided Chicago to an 11-6 record and the franchise’s first playoff win since 2010, throwing for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and engineering several fourth-quarter comebacks.

The All-Star festivities will carry on Saturday with NBA players competing in the skills challenge, featuring a 3-point shootout, dunk contest, and timed shooting competition, leading into Sunday's All-Star Game in Los Angeles.