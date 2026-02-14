The New York Knicks delivered one of the first viral moments of NBA All-Star Weekend when Karl-Anthony Towns linked up with The Rizzler in Los Angeles. The crossover between New York’s basketball star power and internet culture quickly ignited social media, energizing fans across multiple platforms.

Now in his second season with the Knicks, Towns continues to expand his brand beyond the hardwood. The 2026 All-Star reserve is averaging 19.8 points and 11.9 rebounds while anchoring a roster that reached the Eastern Conference Finals last spring. His presence at NBA All-Star Weekend already carried significant buzz before the viral interaction added another layer to his spotlight.

The Rizzler, whose real name is Christian Joseph, has become a fixture at major sporting events. The nine-year-old TikTok sensation is widely recognized for his signature “Rizz Face” and meme-driven persona. His appearance at the Intuit Dome plaza further highlighted how deeply the NBA embraces influencer culture and digital-native fandom.

On Friday night, following the Rising Stars festivities at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, The Rizzler shared a photo from his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, capturing the moment with the Knicks star big man.

“Rizz x KAT link up‼️”

Rizz x KAT link up‼️ pic.twitter.com/6vb8EsO2OA — The Rizzler (@Da_Rizzler419) February 14, 2026

The image quickly circulated online, with fans reacting to the striking height difference between the seven-foot Knicks center and the young internet personality. The playful crossover instantly began trending, blending NBA stardom with viral “aura” culture in a way that defines the modern All-Star Weekend.

For Knicks supporters, the moment reinforced Towns’ approachable personality during an event built on celebrity access, fan engagement, and brand activations.

This weekend marks the 11-year veteran's sixth career All-Star appearance, but his focus extends beyond the viral photo. He will compete Saturday in the Kia Shooting Stars competition as part of Team Knicks alongside Jalen Brunson and Allan Houston before suiting up Sunday for Team World in the league’s new three-team All-Star format.

While the link-up may not affect the standings, it underscored how the Knicks continue to sit at the center of basketball, entertainment, and culture.