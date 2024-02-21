The Celtics stars have shined.

NBA basketball is almost back, which means the league-leading Boston Celtics are returning to action.

At 43-12 overall, the C's boast the best record and are a whopping six games ahead of the second-place Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference. The last time Boston finished with the best regular season record in the NBA, it raised a title during the famed 2007-08 season.

So, even more so than usual, it's championship or bust in Beantown. Luckily for the Celtics, they have one of the most talented rosters in the Association.

Stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis have led the way for the C's, and Tatum and Brown were even recognized for their work with 2024 All-Star nods. Rounding out Boston's potent starting five are Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, two guards who can connect from deep and play swarming defense on the other end of the floor. In charge of them all is head coach Joe Mazzulla, who recently hit the 100-win mark despite being the youngest coach in the league at 35.

With all these pieces, Boston has been the best team through 55 games. So, let's grade a few of the Celtics before they begin the vital, post-All-Star break stretch of the season.

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum had a spectacular 2022-23 season, as he became the first Celtic to average more than 30 points per game in a season and set the record for most points scored in a Game 7 during the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Yet, in spite of this high mark, he's been just as good to start the 2023-24 campaign.

The five-time All-Star is currently averaging 27.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per outing. While his points and boards are a tad down from last season, Tatum has been excelling in a crucial area: playmaking.

Jayson Tatum has logged 27 efforts of at least 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists in 491 career games. He did it 20 times in his first 482 games. And he’s done it 7 times in his last 9 games. pic.twitter.com/GyTGp43GxR — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 15, 2024

He's averaging a career-high in assists and has his lowest turnover rate (2.5 per game) since the 2019-20 season. His scoring slightly decreasing could usually be a cause for concern, but given Boston's multiple scoring options, the decline makes perfect sense.

If Tatum can remain efficient from the field and continue to break down the double teams that are thrown at him, the Celtics will be in great shape for the playoffs.

Grade: A

Jaylen Brown

This offseason, Jaylen Brown signed the richest contract in NBA history, which placed a significant amount of pressure on his shoulders.

Yet, the three-time All-Star has performed well since making his millions. He's averaging 22 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per outing. Like Tatum, Brown's scoring is down while his assists are the highest they've ever been, exemplifying how well-rounded Boston's offense is.

Perhaps the biggest sign of improvement is that Brown is shooting a career-high 49.2% from the field. Or, maybe it's that his defense is looking better than ever this season:

Jaylen Brown went for the chasedown BLOCK ❌pic.twitter.com/yOmfXu59Rm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 2, 2023

The key for Brown for the rest of the season will be limiting turnovers and maintaining his current level of quality defense. By checking those two boxes, he should be set for another impressive year.

Grade: A-

Kristaps Porzingis

When 2018 All-Star Kristaps Porzingis was traded to the Celtics for guard Marcus Smart, the basketball world was in shock. The front office was making a significant gamble by moving Boston's heart and soul for a player with a lengthy injury history.

So far though, this risk has paid off. The Latvian center is averaging 20.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He's also served as a strong rim protector, recording 1.9 blocks per outing.

Celtics come up on the WILD ending against the Grizzlies 😱 Kristaps Porzingis with the CLUTCH block to seal the win!pic.twitter.com/fHP0Pgsl00 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2023

The only question mark for the 28-year-old, per usual, has been his health. Porzingis has missed 15 games this season after missing just 17 contests all of last season with the Washington Wizards.

But, context is important, as the Celtics have been strategic with the big man's rest. There have been several games Porzingis probably could have participated in, yet the C's know the real goal is to have him ready for the postseason.

Grade: B+

Derrick White

Derrick White isn't a household name, but every real NBA fan should understand his impact.

The two-way guard has been magnificent in the starting lineup, averaging 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. All of those marks are career highs, as White has been playing the best ball of his life and nearly made his first All-Star appearance.

Who's the biggest All-Star snub from the Eastern Conference? 🤔 – Kristaps Porzingis

– Trae Young

– Scottie Barnes

– Derrick White

– Other pic.twitter.com/d5pth0v95g — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 2, 2024

Having a versatile, reliable guard who can protect the paint and spread opposing defenses out is a blessing for the C's. Continued success from White will be huge for Boston, especially as rotations tighten in the playoffs.

Grade: A+