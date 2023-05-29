The Boston Celtics face the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night.

The Celtics have a chance to make NBA history. They can become the first team to come back from an 0-3 playoff series deficit in NBA history with a win in Game 7.

Ahead of the game, the Celtics are hoping guard Malcolm Brogdon will be available. He has a partial tear in the tendon running from his right elbow to his forearm, and after leaving Game 5 early, he did not play in Game 6 on Saturday.

The question is this: Is Malcolm Brogdon playing in Game 7 against the Heat?

Malcolm Brogdon injury status vs. Heat

Malcolm Brogdon was initially listed as questionable to play in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Miami Heat, according to the NBA’s injury report.

Outside of Brogdon, the only Celtic who is out is Danilo Gallinari, who suffered a torn left ACL all the way back in August.

Brogdon suffered the injury back in Game 1 of this series. He last played in Game 5 as previously mentioned, but only spent eight minutes on the floor.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Brogdon was getting up shots inside TD Garden in Boston this morning, signaling that he could end up being good to go in this do-or-die game for the C’s. Sure enough, the expectation is now that Brogdon will be able to suit up for Boston in Game 7.

Via Marc J. Spears:

“Malcolm Brogdon is expected to play for the Celtics in Game 7 tonight, a source told Andscape.”

Brogdon’s return would be big for Boston. He can provide playmaking and defense that would benefit the Celtics against the Heat, who play with bigger wings.

The NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year averaged 14.8 points on 44.6 percent shooting (43.5 percent from 3-point range), 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists in the playoffs before his injury.

Boston won Game 6 Saturday 104-103. Guard Derrick White had a buzzer-beating tip-in with 0.3 seconds left that stunned the Heat.

Game 7 between the Celtics and Heat will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The winner will advance to the NBA Finals to play the Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets.