Jaylen Brown suffered a freak injury on Wednesday after being on the receiving end of a wayward elbow from Boston Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum. Both stars were going for a rebound when Brown ended up getting hit in the face by a nasty elbow from his own teammate. Unfortunately for Boston fans, it looks like it’s going to be a lengthy layoff for Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics officially announced on Friday that Brown has suffered a maxillary facial fracture. The injury update also noted that the 26-year-old’s status will be updated next week:

That doesn’t sound good at all. At this point, Brown has no timetable to return, but next week’s update should provide a clearer picture of when he’ll be able to suit up again for the Celtics. He’s expected to be out through the All-Star break, but Boston fans are hoping that he will be able to return after the mid-season festivities.

Jaylen Brown isn’t the only player on the Celtics’ lengthy injury list at the moment. Jayson Tatum is currently feeling under the weather and is dealing with a non-COVID illness. The good news is that he’s probable to play on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. Robert Williams has an ankle injury, but he too is expected to play against the Hornets. Al Horford is questionable, though, with a right knee injury.

Brown will now join Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) and Danilo Gallinari (ACL repair) on the sidelines as the Celtics continue to struggle with injuries this season.