The Boston Celtics will be without both Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis for tonight's matchup on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Malika Andrews of ESPN.

Jaylen Brown is missing the game for the Celtics due to being sick, while Kristaps Porzingis is missing the game due to a right knee contusion, according to Andrews. The Celtics will have to win the game shorthanded, and Jayson Tatum will undoubtedly have to have a big night for Boston to beat the 76ers.

Tonight's matchup is between two 8-2 teams, so the absence of Brown and Porzingis is disappointing. It would have been a rematch of last year's second-round playoff series in which the Celtics on in seven games, and would have been a measuring stick for where the two teams are at now.

Both teams look a bit different in comparison to last season. The Celtics added Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in trades this offseason, and have been playing great so far. The 76ers replaced head coach Doc Rivers with Nick Nurse, and also recently shipped out James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. The 76ers have looked great with Nurse taking over and Harden out of the picture.

Both Brown and Porzingis had played in all 10 games for the Celtics so far this season, and both were producing as well. The good news is that a sickness should not keep Brown out for long, and that Porzingis' ailment is just a contusion and not something more serious

Porzingis previously mentioned that his injury was not something to be concerned about for the long-term. The Celtics hope both are back for Friday's In-Season Tournament game on the road against the Toronto Raptors.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see how tonight's game against the 76ers plays out.