The Celtics got an incredible play from star forward Jaylen Brown on Monday night during a quarter in which Derrick White sat out.

The Celtics are enjoying the fruits of what appears to have been an incredible offseason. The northeast basketball powerhouse found itself sitting pretty with five wins and no losses on the season heading into Monday's tilt with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Recently the current Celtics received praise from Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce regarding their defensive battery of backcourt aces. Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla warned the rest of the NBA about what is to come from Jayson Tatum after a key milestone.

On Monday, the Celtics trailed the Timberwolves by three points as the first quarter wound down in the Twin Cities.

A thunderous dunk from Jaylen Brown had C's Nation feeling some kind of way as the Mazzulla's team battled the up-and-coming young Timberwolves. Brown threw it down on one of the NBA's best defensive players and a former DPOY in Rudy Gobert, who boasted this offseason about the Timberwolves' frightening defensive potential.

An early candidate for dunk of the year, Brown pulled no punches and faked none of the funk on this nasty dunk.

JAYLEN BROWN POSTERS RUDY GOBERT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/iADg7scq1y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 7, 2023

“That's what I call a POSTER dunk,” one fan said in response.

Another had a NSFW response on X that called to mind how incredible the play was for Brown and the Celtics.

Mazzulla's Celtics got seven points from Tatum in the first quarter and seven from Kristaps Porzingis. Brown had nine points and two rebounds. He led the Celtics in scoring in the first quarter on a night when Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid had 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Minnesota.

Derrick White did not play in the first quarter. He was previously listed as probable to return after the birth of his second child.