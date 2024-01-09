Jaylen Brown was not pleased.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown posted about Buffalo Wild Wings before the crack of dawn on Tuesday, but it wasn't because he was craving chicken.

In reality, the two-time All-Star was taking a shot at the questionable officiating during a 133-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. With just three seconds remaining, the refs called a foul on Pacers sharp-shooter Buddy Hield, as he appeared to hit Brown in the head when the Celtics tried for the tie-breaking shot. Instead of Brown going to the line, the call was overturned and the Pacers went on to win the game with free throws of their own.

The Pacers were whistled for a foul on Jaylen Brown's game-winning shot attempt. After a challenge, the call was overturned. Good call or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/7rXaxWfHm5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2024

So, what does any of this have to do with Buffalo Wild Wings? After the stunning turn of events, the Celtics standout quoted a post that questioned the controversial call on X, writing, “We see you @BWWings.”

That tag goes straight to the official Buffalo Wild Wings account, and that was no accident. Years ago, the restaurant chain aired multiple commercials that showed games being directly interfered with. In this basketball one, a cameraman messes up a potential game-winning layup.

In this football ad, which is perhaps more relevant, the referee makes a bad call to deliberately send the game to overtime.

For this post, as well as his postgame comments about the officials, Brown will surely be fined. But, the good news for the Celtics is that this loss doesn't hurt them much. They remain atop the Eastern Conference standings with a league-best 28-8 record and have only dropped two games in their last 10 contests.

And while Brown could have had a chance to beat the Pacers at the charity stripe, he still dominated. The Georgia native scored a season-high 40 points with fellow star Jayson Tatum out and will have another chance at revenge when the Celtics host the Pacers on Tuesday, January 30th.

As for Buffalo Wild Wings, they played along with Brown's post with this cheeky reply: