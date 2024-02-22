Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown became the first All-Star since 2017 to compete in the Dunk Contest, but he didn't get much love for his effort.
Although the three-time All-Star placed second in the competition, he was booed a few times in Indianapolis:
In recent years, injury risk and media backlash have kept plenty of star players from participating in the popular event. However, Jaylen Brown doesn't seem to be bothered by any of the critics. He even said that he'd do the Dunk Contest again if there's room for him, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.
“If they ask me and nobody else cares to do it, f*** it, I'll do it again,” Brown stated.
Brown is known for his in-game dunks, as he'll put just about anybody in the NBA on a poster. That doesn't always translate to the Dunk Contest, but the high-flying guard still had some impressive slams.
While Brown's performance wasn't enough to dethrone two-time champion Mac McClung, he revealed that his dunks in practice went off much more smoothly. On Instagram, Brown showed what his jams were supposed to look like if everything had gone according to plan:
Jaylen Brown shared on IG what he failed to replicate on All-Star Saturday Night.
The Dee Brown tribute was supposed to happen in mid-air, as seen on test dunk over Kai Cenat 😅
Besides Brown, the rest of the Dunk Contest field was likely unfamiliar to the casual fan.
McClung is an excellent dunker, yet he's not on an NBA roster at present, instead playing for the Osceola Magic in the G-League. New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin put on a good show, but he's an undrafted rookie who averages just 6.6 minutes per game. Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. is the most notable player outside of Brown, except he hasn't been in the league long enough to be a truly household name.
With the 2024 contestants in mind, it's clear that the NBA still needs more name recognition in the Dunk Contest. Brown continuing to participate should only help the league's cause to make All-Star weekend more star-powered.