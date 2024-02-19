Jaylen Brown did not have a good night in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made it to the finals of the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday, but his performance was widely panned.

The dunk that garnered the most attention did so for the wrong reasons, as Brown opted to jump over a sitting Kai Cenat in the first round. After failing on his first try, he succeeded on his second only to be heavily booed by the fans in Indianapolis.

On ESPN's “First Take” on Monday, Shannon Sharpe gave his pointed thoughts on the matter.

“Aaron Gordon jumped over Tacko Fall. Mac McClung jumped over Shaq. Jaylen Brown jumped over Kai Cenat in a seat. What am I supposed to do with that Stephen A? They should have gave him a two across the board,” Sharpe said. “[Cenat's] already 3-foot tall, you put him in a chair — now he 1'5″. And Jaylen Brown dunked over him and he got 40+ points. Really, Stephen A?”

"Aaron Gordon jumped over Tacko Fall. Mac McClung jumped over Shaq. Jaylen Brown jumped over Kai Cenat. What am I supposed to do with that Stephen A? They should have gave him a 2 across the board… [Brown] got 40+ points." – Shannon Sharpe 😭pic.twitter.com/oMnmFowNcA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 19, 2024

Brown received three scores of 48 and two 47s, averaging out to a 47.6 score, which was enough to qualify him for the finals against defending Slam Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung. The judges' scoring and Brown making it to the finals over the New York Knicks' Jacob Toppin proved to be wildly unpopular, as Toppin's 360-degree between-the-legs dunk in the second round was viewed by many fans as a better dunk than Brown's.

Overall, the 2024 Slam Dunk Contest may have been the worst-received edition of the event yet. And with the All-Star Game the next day also being widely criticized for a lack of effort, the NBA may take action and decide to overhaul All-Star weekend.