New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was in a surprisingly good mood on Sunday night after his team’s big win over the Boston Celtics. I mean, you would be in a jovial mood too after watching your team stack up their ninth straight win. However, don’t forget that this is Tom Thibodeau we’re talking about here, and the veteran shot-caller isn’t exactly your typical “jovial” fella.

Be that as it may, coach Thibs was in a great mood as he talked to the press after the game. The Knicks coach even flashed an unfamiliar smile (or was that a laugh??) as he discussed Immanuel Quickley’s heroics against the mighty Celtics:

“Quickley’s my guy,” coach Thibs said with a smile. “To me, you celebrate your team, you celebrate winning. Those are the things you celebrate. I want our team to have fun, I want them to have joy, but I don’t want us to get lost, and I don’t want it to get twisted. Winning is way more fun than fun is fun. So, make sure we’re taking care of business.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"Quickley's my guy." Thibs after IQ's career-high 38 points in the Knicks' 9th straight W 🔊 pic.twitter.com/oFlqddcfFF — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2023

As you may have noticed, Thibodeau’s tone quickly turned serious after making a bit of a joke bout Quickley. The Knicks tactician probably realized that he had broken character and that he needed to revert to his old self as soon as humanly possible.

As for Quickley, the 6-foot-2 point guard had a coming-out party on Sunday against Boston. IQ took full advantage of Jalen Brunson’s injury absence, going off for 38 points on 15-of-28 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and two blocks in a whopping 55 minutes of action for the Knicks (the game went into double overtime). Quickley was so good in this one that even Tom Thibodeau couldn’t help but be happy.