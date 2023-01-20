Between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics have loads of young talent. Yet, during Thursday night’s overtime thriller against the Golden State Warriors, 36-year-old Al Horford arguably had the best game.

Horford’s stat line of 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks was not only crucial in Boston’s win over the defending champs, but also historic. Horford is just the fourth Celtic in history over the age of 36 to record at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in a game, per Celtics senior writer Taylor Snow.

The fellow Celtics who’ve achieved that feat are all Hall-of-Famers: Kevin Garnett, Shaquille O’Neal, Robert Parish and John Havlicek.

Although most players like to treat every regular season game the same for the most part, this one meant more to Horford. After finally making it to the NBA Finals last season for the first time in his lengthy career, the C’s were bounced in six games and had to watch Golden State celebrate their title on the parquet of the TD Garden.

This time, the former Florida Gator defended the Garden and then sounded off on the personal significance of this particular win.

“The reality is it was a big game,” Horford said, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic. “I wanted to win. I wanted to win really bad.”

In Boston’s last loss to Golden State in December, the C’s were notably without Horford. During the rematch, he showed out on both ends of the floor, as he was hitting clutch 3-pointers and shot-blocking like he was 25 again.

GO GET THAT, OG ❌ pic.twitter.com/g6dmczir3I — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 20, 2023

Although the NBA veteran isn’t having a career year stats-wise, he’s still producing at an impressive level for a center who’s older than their head coach (Joe Mazzulla is just 34).

The league is all about the perimeter nowadays, and Horford has been able to adapt his game and become a respectable 3-point shooter who opposing defenses can’t leave alone all the time.

Horford might be nearing the end of his great career, yet he clearly still has some gas left in the tank. Big games like Thursday night’s win show why he’s still under contract with the C’s and how capable he is of making game-winning plays against top competition.