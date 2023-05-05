Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

Al Horford has been in the league for quite some time and since coming back to the Boston Celtics in 2021, he has made a very positive difference in terms of winning.

Back in the Eastern Conference Semifinals with Boston, Horford was talking to the media about his recent shooting skid ahead of Game 3 against the Sixers on Friday. It was then that Horford had an amazing response to a reporter that laughed at the veteran big man calling himself an “elite shooter.”

“I’m still getting good looks and I’ll continue to shoot them,” Horford stated talking about his recent shooting skid, via Bobby Manning. “Throughout the season I went through up’s and down’s, that’s just part of it. When you are an elite shooter, you’re going to get them up… You’re laughing, you don’t think I’m an elite shooter? My numbers don’t support it?”

Great moment a few minutes ago — Al Horford addressed his G2 shooting, calling himself an elite shooter as a reporter laughed. “You’re laughing, you don’t think I’m an elite shooter? My numbers don’t support it?” pic.twitter.com/LeWtpP69uB — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) May 5, 2023

When the report acknowledged Horford and the fact that he shot well from long-range this season, the Celtics’ big man smirked and shrugged his shoulders. He also stated that he’s staying confident and “ready to go” for Boston’s next game on Friday night in Philadelphia.

Look, he may not be Stephen Curry or lead the league in threes, but Al Horford has turned himself into a very reliable perimeter player. He may not look like an “elite shooter,” but Horford made a career-high 145 threes this season while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor, which led the Celtics. Say what you want, but that’s an elite percentage for the number of shots he took from outside.

So far in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Sixers, Horford has gone just 2-12 from long-range and in the playoffs as a whole, he is shooting just 29.7 percent from deep.

Finding his rhythm and getting his perimeter shots to fall will be huge for the Celtics, especially since Horford scoring takes the pressure off of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to have to do everything for the Celtics.

Tied at 1-1, Game 3 of this Eastern Conference Semifinals series between Boston and Philadelphia will continue in the “City of Brotherly Love” on Friday night.