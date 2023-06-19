The Boston Celtics have hired a former point guard to be an assistant coach. However, it's not Rajon Rondo.

Celtics fans have called for Rondo to be an assistant after the team hired another former player, Sam Cassell, to Joe Mazzulla's staff. Boston did not hire Rondo but added another former player with the team to its staff, Phil Pressey, according to The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach.

The Celtics this month filled their top two coaching spots, hiring former Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and Cassell. Pressey is another addition to a staff that was shorthanded last season after former coach Ime Udoka was suspended in September.

Pressey, who is 32 years old, played for the Celtics from 2013 to 2015. He went undrafted in 2013 and played the most games in his NBA career with Boston. He has a connection to the Celtics with his father, Paul, who played in the NBA for 11 seasons and was an assistant coach for the Celtics from 2004 to 2006.

Phil Pressey played college basketball at Missouri, which became a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament in his sophomore season. Pressey earned All-Big-12 first-team and AP All-American honorable mention honors as a junior in 2013.

Last season, Pressey returned to Missouri as a graduate assistant.

The Celtics were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals this season by the Miami Heat. Boston could have been the first team in NBA history to ever come back from an 0-3 series deficit, but they lost Game 7 at home versus the Heat after they won three straight games.