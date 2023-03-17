A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Boston Celtics could be extremely shorthanded on Friday night when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. The Celtics have submitted an injury report that contains no less than four of their starters popping up on the list. Robert Williams has already been ruled out, while Jayson Tatum was also questionable with a left hip injury (he was later upgraded to available). At this point, Celtics fans want to know: Are Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart playing tonight vs. the Blazers?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart injury status vs. Blazers

At this point, it’s a mixed bag for the Celtics on the Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart front. Brown has already been declared as available to play despite still nursing a facial fracture. Smart, on the other hand, has been listed as questionable to play due to a non-COVID illness.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In other injury news, Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari still remain out for Boston. Malcolm Brogdon, however, is probable to play with an Achilles issue.

The Blazers, on the other hand, have listed Damian Lillard as probable to play, while Jerami Grant remains questionable. Justise Winslow remains out for Portland.

Both the Celtics and the Blazers are vying for positioning in their respective conferences with the regular season winding down. Boston remains two games behind the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the East, while it’s a much more dire situation for the Blazers out West. Right now, Portland is 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers, who currently occupy the 10th and final Play-In spot in the conference.

Now, with regard to the question of are Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart playing tonight vs. the Blazers, it’s a “yes” for Brown, and a “probably not” for Smart.