Is Jayson Tatum playing vs. Blazers?

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have experienced some rough losses as of late, coughing up a 28-point lead against the Brooklyn Nets, suffering back-to-back overtime defeats against the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, and slipping up against the worst team in the NBA, Houston Rockets. However, the Celtics have a chance to claim their fourth win in their past five games when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on the road.

Following the Milwaukee Bucks’ loss on Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics have a golden opportunity to draw ever so closely to being the Eastern Conference 1-seed. But they could be in danger of heading into their matchup against Damian Lillard and the Blazers without one of their best players.

Jayson Tatum injury status vs. Blazers

Jayson Tatum avenged his Celtics teammate Derrick White from a Rudy Gobert taunt during the Celtics’ 104-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. However, Tatum paid a huge price by doing so. The Celtics star appeared to hurt his hip after crashing hard on the hardwood following a resounding slam over the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

As a result, Tatum is questionable to play for the Celtics’ contest against the Blazers due to a hip contusion, according to the latest NBA.com injury report.

For his part, Jayson Tatum said following the Timberwolves game that the hip contusion he suffered from the poster is “nothing crazy” and that he only needed to reduce swelling by icing the sore area. Nevertheless, players don’t have the final say when it comes to their availability, given what’s at stake with the postseason just less than a month away from beginning.

Should Tatum need to miss the Celtics’ matchup against the floundering Blazers, Malcolm Brogdon could, perhaps, enter the starting lineup. However, that could throw their guard rotation off, so perhaps Sam Hauser or Grant Williams get the call from head coach Joe Mazzulla.

The answer to the question of whether or not Jayson Tatum is playing tonight vs. the Blazers is maybe.