The Boston Celtics have had a busy offseason, yet there are still two open spots on their roster. With the C's not as financially flexible as they were before signing star Jaylen Brown to a massive extension, they might have to look for a bargain before the summer ends.

Six-time All-Star Blake Griffin is a prime candidate to fill one of Boston's vacancies, as the 34-year-old could return on a cheap contract. According to Celtics CLNS reporter Bobby Manning, Griffin hasn't ruled out a second season in Boston.

“I’ve heard the door remains opens for his return despite the distance from family and his home on the west coast,” Manning wrote.

Although Griffin is far from his prime, he can serve as a veteran presence in the locker room and fill in as a vocal leader to replace former Celtics point guard Marcus Smart. On the court, Griffin can offer some solid defense and rebounding off the bench. In just 13.9 minutes per game last season, he averaged a decent 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

Those statistics aren't anything spectacular, yet Griffin is still an experienced player who can step up when Boston is down a man. And while it's hard to imagine him ever becoming the player he once was, he'll ideally be able to round out the bench at a low price.

that time when Blake Griffin hustled a lot and even flew a little bit against the Raptors back in December: pic.twitter.com/gBlxCOjxcI — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) August 2, 2023

Additionally, he's one of the best charge-takers in the NBA. Since parting ways with Smart and forward Grant Williams, the C's need to make up for the grit and hustle they lost. Griffin might not be a key piece on the roster, but he'd undoubtedly bring more toughness to the table.