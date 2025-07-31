The Houston Astros improved to 62-47 after blowing out the Washington Nationals 9-1. Jose Altuve led the attack, dominating at the plate. However, all eyes are on Houston's general manager, Dana Brown, with the Major League Baseball trade deadline looming. Adding another starter like the San Francisco Giants' Justin Verlander could help his team win another championship.

The Astros made headlines today when Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa said he would waive his no-trade clause to return. For a team with a big hole in their infield, adding the former All-Star would help. However, The team's biggest issue lies in their pitching staff. Injuries have prevented Brown from getting a look at what he has more than halfway through the season.

Luckily for Houston, help on the mound is available around the league. The Giants have confirmed that they are willing to hear out offers for Verlander. With the trade deadline less than a day away, phone lines are ringing in San Francisco. For a pitcher who has struggled so much this season, Verlander's name still carries a lot of weight. He could fetch a decent return in a trade.

The veteran starter is a no-doubt first ballot Hall-of-Famer. However, he is much less effective at this point in his career. His performance combined with the fact that the Giants have already started dealing, leads to one answer. Selling as high as possible on Verlander is in San Francisco's best interest. Fortunately, there are teams that will be willing to have a conversation about him.

If the Giants decide to move Verlander, Houston could pounce on the opportunity. Here is a potential trade package the Astros could offer Buster Posey for the former All-Star at the trade deadline.

Astros receive: SP Justin Verlander

Giants receive: SP Jose Fleury

Why should the Astros trade for Verlander?

With talks of a reunion with Correa going around, why not reunite with Verlander as well? Houston has dealt with many issues when it comes to the health of its rotation. Cristian Javier is inching closer to his 2025 Astros debut. However, he, Spencer Arrighetti, and Lance McCullers Jr. need time to get back on track. Bringing in another veteran could help balance the group.

Last time he was with Houston, Verlander was a key piece of the pitching staff. If he were to return in 2025, it would be in a much smaller role. Despite that, it is a move worth making for an Astros team on the cusp of contention. The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers are lurking behind them in the AL West, hoping to take advantage of their inconsistent pitching.

Adding Verlander accomplishes two different goals. First of all, it gives Brown and Astros manager Joe Espada a reliable arm to turn to in the rotation. Secondly, he is one of the best veteran presences in MLB thanks to his resume and reputation around the league. Add in the fact that Verlander is no longer winless on the season, and this trade gets better and better.

At this point in their development, Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown are Houston's top arms. However, the rest of the rotation is full of veterans with long injury histories. However, the Astros have weathered the storm well enough so far this season. Once their arms get back from the injured list, Houston could be dangerous.

Adding Verlander's expiring deal is a low-risk move that people could look back on as the reason the Astros hoist another World Series trophy in October.

Why should the Giants trade for Fleury?

Buster Posey has already broken the seal on the Giants' moves at the MLB trade deadline. San Francisco sent Tyler Rodgers to the New York Mets. Amid the reactions to the deal, there is speculation that it could be the start of the fire sale for the Giants. If that ends up being the case, Verlander's name is at the top of the list. San Francisco flipping him for future pieces is their best move.

When the Giants brought Verlander in, they expected him to be as dominant as ever. Unfortunately, Father Time appears to have caught up to the former Cy Young Award winner. At this point, he is at the end of the team's rotation and is not playing for very much this season. Luckily for San Francisco, starting pitching is at a premium at the trade deadline.

Verlander's contract is a small one that is easy to move. Getting any prospect back for him should be a huge win for the Giants. Fleury is not the top pitcher in the Astros' farm system, but he has shown flashes of brilliance in the minor leagues. He could rise through the ranks quickly and replace either Verlander or Rodgers on San Francisco's pitching staff next season.

The Giants have all but sealed their fate at this year's trade deadline. Sending Rodgers away is the beginning of what should be a busy trade deadline in San Francisco. Sending Verlander away is the logical next step, even if it means selling him at a discount. However, the Astros could value him more than other teams because of their attachment, making them a perfect trade partner