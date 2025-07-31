The San Francisco Giants are facing a sobering shift ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline after sending veteran reliever Tyler Rogers to the New York Mets. The deal, which netted three players in return, left the clubhouse processing a tough reality — and third baseman Matt Chapman didn’t hold back.

San Francisco has now lost 10 of its last 12 games, dropping to 54-55 and slipping below the .500 mark. After being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates in a winless six-game home-stand, the front office pivoted from buyers to sellers — a shift driven largely by the team’s recent skid. The Rogers trade was the first major indication of that transition.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic captured the clubhouse mood by posting comments from Matt Chapman and Logan Webb on X (formerly known as Twitter), where both veterans offered blunt assessments of the team’s recent struggles that led to the trade.

“We kinda did it to ourselves. It sucks,” Giants third baseman Matt Chapman told Pavlovic.

“I don’t blame Buster for doing something like that,” Logan Webb also added.

Matt Chapman on the Tyler Rogers trade: “We kinda did it to ourselves. It sucks.” Logan Webb: “I don’t blame Buster for doing something like that.” Clubhouse is hopeful this isn’t the start of a full sale, but also realistic. They’ll head to NY six games out of a playoff spot. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 30, 2025

The reaction of the Giants clubhouse highlighted a mix of frustration and acceptance. Rogers, who had a 1.80 ERA in 53 appearances, was the last player left from the team’s 107-win 2021 roster. His departure could symbolize the end of an era in San Francisco, marking a turning point for a club now shifting its focus toward the future.

The Mets sent Jose Butto, a 27-year-old right-hander with a 3.64 ERA, along with prospects Blade Tidwell and Drew Gilbert. The return helps replenish San Francisco’s farm system, while the bullpen upgrade could prove pivotal for New York, which holds a narrow lead in the NL East over the Philadelphia Phillies.

But in San Francisco, the moment was about more than stats. The reliever's leadership and tenure made his exit feel personal. With the trade deadline just hours away, speculation continues about whether Camilo Doval, Michael Conforto, or others will also be moved.

A lack of consistent offensive production and a recent slide in form have contributed to the team’s drop in the standings. San Francisco now sits six games back of the final NL Wild Card spot and 9.5 behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

The Chapman comments reflect the accountability now present inside the locker room. The team’s veterans understand that results drive decisions, especially under Buster Posey’s leadership.

As the Giants prepare to face the New York Yankees on the road, all eyes will be on the roster. Whether the Rogers trade was an isolated move or the beginning of a full-scale retool remains to be seen.