The Boston Celtics took down the Philadelphia 76ers despite missing almost their entire starting lineup aside from Jayson Tatum. Blake Griffin was one of many players who stepped up, got hot from deep and got the Celtics a hard-fought win.

Griffin hit three triples in the first quarter and five in the entire game as the Celtics defeated the Sixers 106-99. Boston made 19 threes in 35 attempts to take down Joel Embiid, James Harden and a Philly squad that is eager to catch them.

After the game, Griffin was asked about the Sixers’ decision to leave him open beyond the arc. He tried to play down his feelings toward it but also fired a shot.

"I don't take it as disrespect. It hurt them… they didn't adjust." Blake Griffin talks about the Sixers leaving him open and whether or not he felt disrespected. pic.twitter.com/PSZVhXZHkH — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 9, 2023

“I don’t really take it as disrespect,” Griffin said after the Celtics win. “It hurt them. That was their game plan. Obviously, Doc makes that game plan. They didn’t adjust, which has been sort of a thing. No disrespect, though.” This couldn’t be a more direct shot at Sixers coach Doc Rivers, who coached Griffin for years during their time with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Celtics were led in points by Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White, who each had 19 points. Grant Williams went 4-6 from downtown and Sam Hauser went 4-4 from deep while Tatum notched 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. While the Celtics now have to be watchful of Jaylen Brown’s injury, they can at least be pleased with the resilience that their team showed in a win over their rivals.