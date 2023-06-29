Championship windows close quickly in the NBA, and the Boston Celtics seem to be aware of that this offseason.

After a disappointing Eastern Conference Finals exit against the Miami Heat, Boston's front office got to work. The Celtics formed a wild three-team trade for Kristaps Porziņģis and got the city its third star alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While stacking a roster with stars can be costly, especially given the new CBA, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens doesn't seem to mind.

When asked about the heavy taxes that might be on the way, Stevens told the media that he's all in right now, via Celtics reporter Bobby Manning.

“We're trying to win,” he stated plainly.

This method of ignoring the future costs in order to win now isn't unique to the C's either. New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia has truly embraced this philosophy, as he traded for Bradley Beal in spite of his enormous contract. Plus, the Suns are reportedly meeting with former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving in the hopes of forming a true super team.

BREAKING: Kyrie Irving will meet with the Phoenix Suns, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/pMfbc2u4E4 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 29, 2023

Boston's front office is obviously still aware of the team's financial situation, yet Stevens and company won't let that stop them from building the best roster possible.

Brad Stevens says the Celtics still have the green light to continue to add to their roster despite being well into the luxury tax, but added the important thing is to be smart about how they go about building out the roster to have the most well-rounded team possible. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 29, 2023

Speaking of money, Porziņģis is due for $36 million this season, and a potential extension beyond that hasn't been ruled out.

Brad Stevens said the Celtics want to have Porzingis “hopefully beyond” the coming season. They will have a chance to negotiate a contract extension with him. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 29, 2023

Boston's franchise players in Tatum and Brown could also have big paydays on the horizon. Brown will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, so he might earn a massive extension soon rather than later. As for Tatum, he's still under contract until 2026, yet that doesn't mean he couldn't get paid in the near future.

Jalen Brown has been named 2nd team All-NBA and is now eligible for a five-year, $295 million supermax this offseason. Jayson Tatum is also eligible for a 5-year, $318 million supermax extension in July 2024 after making first-team All-NBA. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 10, 2023

While Boston plans to make more moves this offseason, the luxury tax could restrict that movement. For now though, the C's seem content to eat some of the costs if they think it'll get them closer to an elusive 18th championship.