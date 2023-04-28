A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Boston Celtics are headed to the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs after finally getting the job done in the first round versus the pesky Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks eliminated the Hawks in six games after a 128-120 road win Thursday night, and as expected, Celtics and NBA fans are going bonkers on Twitter over Boston’s success.

“LETS GO!!!!! THIS IS HOW YOU STEAL SOULS!!!!! TURN UP THE INTENSITY TURN OUT THE LIGHTS!!!! #Celtics,” tweeted Dave Portnoy.

“Jayson Tatum caps off an 11-0 Celtics run in crunch time with a cold-blooded step-back 3 and a monster put-back jam,” said after the forward jumped out of the building to stretch his team’s lead late in the fourth quarter.

Here’s one from @casualtakeking: “This last 2 minute stretch from the Celtics just showed how good they are when they are locked in with all due respect”

Jayson Tatum, following a subpar performance in Game 5, recovered his form in time for Game 6. In the series-clinching win over the Hawks, Tatum helped the Celtics with 30 points on 11-for-20 shooting from the floor and also added 14 rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and two blocks in 40 minutes. Marcus Smart also atoned for his mistakes in Game 5 by dropping 22 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the field while playing great defense in Game 6. Smart and the Celtics made life hard for Hawks star Trae Young, who started the game on fire but ended up with an atrocious 9-for-28 shooting for 30 points.

The Celtics are now scheduled to face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.

YOU KNOW THE FUCKING VIBES#Celtics — GreenRunsDeep (@CelticsGRD) April 28, 2023