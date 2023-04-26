The Boston Celtics are up 3-2 in the Eastern Conference first round series against the Atlanta Hawks. This game will continue our NBA playoff odds series with a Celtics-Hawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

This series seemed to be over up until game five. Trae Young led the Hawks to a two-point victory as he dropped 38 points on the night. He is the Hawks leading scorer in the playoffs for Atlanta. Young is averaging 29 points a game and 10.2 assists. Dejounte Murray was suspended for game five, but he was playing well in the first four. He is scoring over 25 points per game and grabbing 7.3 rebounds while dishing 5.8 assists. The Hawks are going to need these two players to have a big game Thursday night if they want to force a game seven.

The Celtics are getting production from Jayson Tatum the most. He is scoring 26.6 points per game and grabbing 9.2 rebounds. He leads the team in both those categories. Jaylen Brown is just behind him with 25.6 points per game. Derrick White, Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon are all scoring in the double-digits as well.

Game six is bound to be a good one with Murray returning for the Hawks.

Here are the Celtics-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Celtics-Hawks Odds

Boston Celtics: -6 (-108)

Atlanta Hawks: +6 (-112)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT app

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are shooting 40.1 percent from three in this series. However, in game five they shot just 31.6 percent. Tatum was 1-10 from deep on the night. Boston has shot the three ball well all series and they will need to get back to that for game six. If they can just shoot 35 percent, they should win this game and advance to the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Boston has also done a good job protecting the paint. They average 6.6 blocks per game and the Hawks are shooting 45.5 percent from the field in the series. The Celtics need to keep up the defensive pressure in game six and force the Hawks into bad shots. If they do this, they will win.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta is doing a good job on the offensive boards. They are grabbing over 12 offensive rebounds a game in the series which is allowing them to attempt almost 100 shots a game. The Hawks can get away with shooting 45 percent from the field if they keep getting second chance opportunities. Atlanta will need all the second chance baskets they can get in game six if they want to force game seven.

Atlanta needs to up the intensity and physicality on defense. Their motto for this game should be no easy baskets. The Celtics are shooting just 75.6 percent from the free throw line in the series. In game five, the Celtics were just 7-13 from the charity stripe. The Hawks need to force the Celtics to beat them from the free throw line in game six.

Final Celtics-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are going to come into this game mad and on a mission. They do not want this series to go to a seventh game. Expect them to beat the Hawks, but in a close game.

Final Celtics-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Celtics -6 (-108), Over 231.5 (-110)