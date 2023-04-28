A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Trae Young clearly has no intention of taking his foot off the gas — definitely not in their do-or-die Game 6 showdown against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Entering this must-win game, the Atlanta Hawks star is averaging 35.0 points over his last three contests, and there’s no denying that Trae came out for more blood in Game 6.

Young exploded in the first half for 25 points on 8-of-15 shooting and 4-of-8 from distance. The Hawks point guard also added four assists, a rebound, and a block in 19 first-half minutes. Unsurprisingly, Trae’s hot start has NBA Twitter buzzing:

Despite his heroics, however, the bad news for the Hawks is that they still entered halftime down by one point. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown answered the bell for the Celtics, dropping 16 and 18 points in the opening half, respectively, thereby giving the Celtics a 68-67 lead after two quarters played.

This isn’t a very good sign for Atlanta, especially considering how it’s John Collins’ nine points that come in second to Trae’s 25. Dejounte Murray laid a goose egg in the opening half on 0-of-5 shooting, although he did dish out eight assists.

Trae Young will need to keep his hot streak going in the second half in order to give the Hawks a chance here. A loss for them would mean the bitter end of the season, but they are hoping to escape with a home victory here to force a Game 7 in Boston. The Celtics, however, obviously have other plans.