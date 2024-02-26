The Boston Celtics are cruising along as the NBA gets underway after the All-Star break, and with victories over the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks since returning to action, the C's find themselves in the middle of a nice eight-game win streak. Barring a historic collapse, the postseason is well within Boston's sights, which has left fans wondering how they should fill the final open spot on their roster.
One guy fans, and the players from the sounds of it, wouldn't be upset to see return to Boston is Blake Griffin, who was a spark plug for the C's in limited action last season. Griffin hasn't signed with a new team this year, and when he was asked about a potential reunion with Boston, Griffin provided a bit of a murky response that makes it seem like something that isn't necessarily going to happen.
“We talk quite a bit. I’m just enjoying my life right now guys. Boston is unbelievable. Living in Boston, playing in Boston was, like, one of the best experiences. Dude, the fans are incredible. Having a team that is so championship-focused. One of the best parts is the players on that team are just like such a great group of guys.” – Blake Griffin, Pardon My Take
Should the Celtics re-sign Blake Griffin for their stretch run?
Griffin isn't the star he once was, but he was well received in Boston's locker room during his lone season with the team, to the point where Derrick White and Payton Pritchard both said they have been trying to convince him to rejoin the team for their latest championship run. Griffin's numbers last season don't pop off the page (4.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.5 APG, 48.5 FG%), but the team loved him, and the fans loved him, so it would make sense for the Celtics to see if he wants to return.
Griffin isn't the only former Celtic that fans are interested in seeing return, as former star guard Isaiah Thomas recently was on social media asking Boston to use their final roster spot on him, even if he doesn't play a single game for them. Regardless, it doesn't seem like Griffin will be the guy the C's use their final roster spot on right now, although it's clear if he ever changes his mind, the team would gladly welcome him back.