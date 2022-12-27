By Daniel Donabedian · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics were not expecting a coaching controversy coming off their run to the NBA Finals, but Ime Udoka’s scandal left the Green Team desperate for another leader. Ultimately, they decided on interim coach Joe Mazzulla, who’s just 34 years old with no prior head coaching experience in the NBA. Despite his young age, Mazzulla certainly doesn’t lack wisdom or grit, as he has helped guide Boston to a league-best 24-10 record.

Although Mazzulla is undoubtedly up to the challenge of coaching one of the most historic franchises in basketball, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported that he will not shed the “interim” label just yet.

“A league source said the Celtics still have no plans to remove the interim tag from his title before season’s end,” Himmelsbach writes. “Mazzulla is well aware of the situation and understands that he’ll be coaching this entire year regardless.”

Himmelsbach continued by saying that unless the suspended Udoka lands another coaching job elsewhere this year, Mazzulla’s future with the team will not be finalized prior to the season’s end. However, it’s hard to imagine the C’s going with anyone else after the start they’re having.

Brad Stevens weighs in on Joe Mazzulla’s interim coach tag. pic.twitter.com/DNvGkHSTM1 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 23, 2022

After a 21-point Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Celtics retook first place in the Eastern Conference while showing what they’re capable of under Mazzulla. His somewhat hands-off approach to coaching, which often involves not using timeouts except when absolutely necessary, has worked for the Green Team so far, as it has shown the trust he has in his squad even when they’re struggling.

It could be awkward to have a head coach who’s younger than some of your players (like the 36-year-old Al Horford), but he seems to be meshing well with the team and bolstering their chemistry. Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have also spoken about his importance to the team, and to have those players in your corner is the ultimate stamp of approval.

So even though Mazzulla might not be announced as the full-time head coach anytime soon, there’s not much stopping him from winning the job if the C’s continue to play like they have this season.