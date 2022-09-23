The Boston Celtics laid the hammer down on Thursday after they officially announced their decision to suspend head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season. Naturally, this massive and unprecedented penalty has caused a major ruckus among Celtics fans as they shared their reactions on Twitter.

Most fans were quick to criticize the organization for its decision to slap Udoka with a season-long suspension. Some even went as far as saying that the head coach did not do anything wrong:

Literally didn’t even do anything LOL. Why is he apologizing for what? — p (@sinnerward) September 23, 2022

Well, technically speaking, Udoka violated company policy when he had an affair with a co-worker. He also cheated on his fiance. I’m not entirely sure this is nothing.

Others, however, were extremely disappointed by the severity of the sanction. Some believe that the Celtics dug their own grave when they decided to suspend the same coach who took them to the NBA Finals just a few months ago:

Nah, either Udoka or the Celtics need to explain what happened…Celtics fans deserve an answer as to why their coach is gone a few weeks before the season and a few months after they just got to the Finals — Alex B. (@KnicksCentral) September 23, 2022

I wanna thank the Celtics for ruining my life. I'm a loyal fan since 1957 and just threw a fit of absolute rage due to this entire situation and conclusion. My wife is now leaving me for her tennis coach and is taking my kids from me. Thanks a lot Celtics I am no longer a fan. — Jays Enthusiast (@gReenbean_26) September 23, 2022

Organizations handling of this has been a disgrace. Embarrassed to be a fan. — ☘️Smart’s Left Hand🖐🏿 (@celticszn) September 23, 2022

On the contrary, other folks opted to take a more logical approach to the situation at hand. Their argument is that Udoka needs to be punished for not following company rules — plain and simple:

it's really not overblown. People aren't looking at this from a business side. All it takes is for something to go wrong in the relationship and the Celtics are all of a sudden facing a huge lawsuit. — JSmoke2199 (@eaglesfan_3899) September 23, 2022

Almost every big organization has rules against co-workers being intimate, especially when one co-worker is a supervisor of the other. It’s a liability to the company. If anything goes wrong, the company can be sued. That’s why there are guidelines to this issue. — Sum.merluxe 🤎 (@penny_proud98) September 23, 2022

If they didn’t after what leaked, the celtics’ organization would be known as a joke So it’s better to suspend one coach for a season than to have an even worse view point of the organization from someone not a fan of them — Jabari Walker=💎 (@oregonduksports) September 23, 2022

DESERVED. HE SHOULD BE CANCELLED FOR WHAT HE DID. SICKENING! — BEVERLEY FANATIC (@therealselena23) September 23, 2022

There are a lot more where that came from, and some of the reactions are no longer very civil. Boston fans are some of the most passionate supporters in all of sports, and it isn’t surprising that this decision by the team has become a very polarizing issue among its fanbase.

It is worth noting that in their official statement, the Celtics also noted that a decision on Ime Udoka’s future with the team beyond this season shall be made at a later date. At this point, the head coach’s future with the team is anything but guaranteed.