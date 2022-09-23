fbpx
Connect with us

NBA

Celtics Boston Twitter in shambles over massive Ime Udoka suspension

Ime Udoka

The Boston Celtics laid the hammer down on Thursday after they officially announced their decision to suspend head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season. Naturally, this massive and unprecedented penalty has caused a major ruckus among Celtics fans as they shared their reactions on Twitter.

Most fans were quick to criticize the organization for its decision to slap Udoka with a season-long suspension. Some even went as far as saying that the head coach did not do anything wrong:

Well, technically speaking, Udoka violated company policy when he had an affair with a co-worker. He also cheated on his fiance. I’m not entirely sure this is nothing.

Others, however, were extremely disappointed by the severity of the sanction. Some believe that the Celtics dug their own grave when they decided to suspend the same coach who took them to the NBA Finals just a few months ago:

On the contrary, other folks opted to take a more logical approach to the situation at hand. Their argument is that Udoka needs to be punished for not following company rules — plain and simple:

There are a lot more where that came from, and some of the reactions are no longer very civil. Boston fans are some of the most passionate supporters in all of sports, and it isn’t surprising that this decision by the team has become a very polarizing issue among its fanbase.

It is worth noting that in their official statement, the Celtics also noted that a decision on Ime Udoka’s future with the team beyond this season shall be made at a later date. At this point, the head coach’s future with the team is anything but guaranteed.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers
JUST IN:
Related Topics